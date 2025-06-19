PlayersOnly Announces Official Partnership with Premier Sport Psychology to Elevate Mental Performance in Sports

PlayersOnly Partners with Premier Sport Psychology

PlayersOnly partners with Premier Sport Psychology to enhance athletes’ mental performance and well-being through innovative sports psychology solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayersOnly is the all-in-one, AI-powered platform built to power the future of the sports industry, announced today an official partnership with Premier Sport Psychology , a national leader in mindset training, performance enhancement, and mental health care for athletes across the sports continuum.Trusted by top organizations in sport—from professional franchises and Olympians to collegiate and youth programs—Premier Sport Psychology blends clinical expertise with cutting-edge performance strategies to help athletes perform at their best when it matters most. Their services span the full spectrum of mental performance, from skills development to stress management and customized psychological support.As part of this collaboration, Premier Sport Psychology will integrate its suite of mental performance assessments, training tools, and AI-powered services directly into the PlayersOnly platform —empowering athletes to access critical mindset and wellness resources tailored to their unique goals and competitive context.“At Premier Sport Psychology, we believe in PlayersOnly’s mission to revolutionize sports technology through AI-driven innovation,” said Chad Rasmussen, Director of Operations at Premier. “We’re excited to partner with them to deliver our own AI-powered tools, performance assessments, and mental health support to athletes striving to elevate both their game and their well-being across the broader sports community.”Through the partnership, athletes will discover Premier’s offerings through AI-curated match reports, personalized mental training journeys, and branded content strategies—placing mental performance at the core of the PlayersOnly experience.“This partnership represents a turning point in how athletes engage with mental performance,” said Dr. Justin Anderson, Founder & CEO of Premier Sport Psychology. “By integrating our science-backed tools with PlayersOnly’s AI-driven platform , we’re bringing world-class support directly to athletes—when they need it, how they need it.”Premier’s inclusion signals a growing trend among forward-thinking sports brands: integrating mindset and wellness into the broader conversation around performance, identity, and influence. It also reinforces PlayersOnly’s commitment to offering more than just partnerships—it’s a platform for total athlete empowerment.“We’ve always believed that the next competitive edge in sports would be mental,” said Founder & CEO, Tuan Ma. “Partnering with Premier Sport Psychology—an organization trusted by elite programs and youth athletes alike—reinforces that belief. Their approach goes beyond performance; it’s about helping athletes build resilience, confidence, and long-term well-being. Together, we’re not just amplifying this message—we’re working to deliver these tools and insights globally, in multiple languages, so athletes everywhere can benefit.”About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in social network, PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships—on and off the field. Learn more at [www.playersonly.io]( http://www.playersonly.io/ ).About Premier Sport PsychologyPremier Sport Psychology is a nationally respected leader in sport and performance psychology, providing mental health support and performance tools for professional athletes, Olympians, collegiate programs, and youth organizations. Their approach integrates clinical psychology with elite performance training to help athletes strengthen mindset, manage stress, and unlock potential. Learn more at [www.premiersportpsychology.com]( https://premiersportpsychology.com/ ).Media & Brand Inquiries:Olivia Haring – Public Relationsolivia@playersonly.aiAlisa Kouznetsova - Partnerships & Brandsalisa@playersonly.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.