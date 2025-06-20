Submit Release
Space Coast Initiative: Hackathon 2025 Opens Registration - A Regional Tech Sprint to Solve Real-World Problems

Registration is now open for the Space Coast Initiative Hackathon, taking place August 22-24, 2025.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hackathon is a high-energy, community-driven event hosted by Groundswell Startups in partnership with AWS. The event will take place at Groundswell Startups’ headquarters in Melbourne, FL.

This free, in-person event brings together Florida’s brightest technologists, engineers, creatives, and students to build, solve, and innovate around real challenges facing the Space Coast. Participants will choose between two tracks: Hackers (software) and Tinkerers (hardware) and develop solutions aligned with themes such as:

● Aerospace & Environmental Monitoring
● Medical Tech & Human Performance
● Semiconductors & Dual-Use Tech
● Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure
● AI, Gaming, & Smart Cities
● Agritech & STEM Education

With support from AWS, the hackathon offers participants cloud credits, lab access, expert mentorship, and a highly collaborative environment to develop impactful solutions. The event culminates in a final pitch session where teams present the technologies they’ve built over the course of the weekend. Winners will receive prizes, public recognition, and potential follow-on support from industry partners and investors.

“This isn’t just another hackathon, it’s a bold effort to connect academia, industry, and government in meaningful ways,” said Ruchir Gupta, Industrial Designer at Groundswell Startups. “We’re building real solutions for real problems, right here on the Space Coast.”
Interested in joining?

Registration is now open: ti.to/space-coast-initiative/hackathon-2025
We're also accepting applications for judges, mentors, and subject matter experts.
Learn more at www.spacecoastinitiative.com

About Groundswell Startups
Groundswell Startups is a nonprofit, high-tech incubator on Florida’s Space Coast, helping founders, engineers, and creatives launch impactful companies through mentorship, prototype support, and a vibrant innovation community.

Ruchir Gupta
Groundswell Startups
+1 321-354-1616
prototype@swellstartups.com
