MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A federal civil lawsuit (Case No. 2:24-cv-10607) filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) outlines an alleged multi-national fraud and asset misappropriation scheme spanning North America and Europe.Plaintiff Vasilios A. Lefalk, a U.S.-based technologist and entrepreneur, has initiated legal proceedings against several individuals, including Michael Joseph Macken and Omar Fitzgerald, based in Florida, for alleged involvement in a coordinated fraud enterprise. According to the complaint, the defendants are accused of orchestrating a series of offenses that include document falsification, financial misrepresentation, and the unauthorized diversion of assets originally intended for humanitarian technology development.Ongoing Investigations in Ireland and the U.K.According to official documentation, Irish law enforcement is investigating related criminal activity under Case Ref: GNECB_11-323174/24, with the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) currently pursuing leads tied to financial transactions and shell entities linked to the defendants (CAB File: A220x24).Parallel legal actions are also underway in the United Kingdom, and a formal request under the Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters has been submitted to facilitate international cooperation in the collection of testimony and documentary evidence.U.S. Federal Proceedings and Miami-Based Criminal ActivityU.S. authorities are engaged in coordinated efforts with foreign counterparts following the defendants’ failure to appear in court or respond to service of process. Notably, several components of the alleged scheme—including wire fraud, money laundering, and threats—are said to have originated in or passed through Miami, Florida, a jurisdiction now under review as part of the broader legal inquiry.The plaintiff has furnished both state and federal authorities, including the Florida Attorney General’s Office, with substantial documentation pertaining to alleged misappropriations and misrepresentations made by the defendants between 2015 and 2023.Content of the ComplaintThe civil complaint alleges that the defendants engaged in:Forgery of banking and investment recordsMisuse of fabricated affiliations with government and private sector entitiesIssuance of personal threatsUnauthorized use of humanitarian and philanthropic branding to solicit funds under false pretensesThe Plaintiff, Lefalk, asserts that these actions not only compromised the goals of his company, Amprazis Tech, but also misled investors, many of whom intended to support technological initiatives for underserved communities in education, health, and crisis response.Broader Implications: Fraud Through Humanitarian FrontsThe case highlights a growing trend in which transnational networks leverage humanitarian narratives and philanthropic identities to conceal illicit financial operations. The lawsuit outlines the manner in which corporate structures and investment language were allegedly used to misrepresent the nature and purpose of fund allocation, misleading stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions.The Plaintiff’s legal counsel has indicated that further submissions will be made to regulatory and oversight bodies both within and outside the United States.About Vasilios A. LefalkVasilios A. Lefalk is a U.S.-based entrepreneur and technologist focused on building digital infrastructure and AI-driven tools for use in humanitarian and low-resource environments. His company, Amprazis Tech, develops scalable solutions for community resilience and access to services in crisis zones.ContactMr. John Fagerholm, Esq.Managing PartnerLaw Offices of John W. FagerholmEmail: jfagerholm@jwflawltd.comPhone: +1 (323) 289-2260, Ext. 101611 North Brand Blvd, Suite 1300Glendale, CA 91203, United StatesKEY REFERENCESU.S. District Court Case No. 2:24-cv-10607Irish National Police (Garda) Reference: GNECB_11-323174/24Criminal Assets Bureau File: A220x24Hague Evidence Convention Cooperation Request (pending

