Ghetto Government Entertainment Unveils Debut Single 'F.N.H.F.' by Lauren Cole, Releasing May 28, 2025

Lauren Cole performing live, showcasing her powerful new single “F.N.H.F.” Lauren Cole signs to Ghetto Government Entertainment Behind the scenes with Lauren Cole during the photo shoot of “F.N.H.F.”

Ghetto Government Entertainment introduces Lauren Cole’s debut single “F.N.H.F.” – a fresh, bold sound set to redefine music on May 28, 2025.

Lauren Cole’s “F.N.H.F.” captures the raw energy and bold spirit of today’s music scene, marking the start of an exciting journey for Ghetto Government Entertainment” — Lauren Cole

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Wednesday, rising artist Lauren Cole unveils her debut single “F.N.H.F.,” ready to make waves on May 28, 2025, via Ghetto Government Entertainment LLC. Lauren’s arrival on the music scene is defined by a truly unique sound — an innovative fusion of genre-blurring rhythms and deeply personal storytelling that sets her apart from the crowd.“F.N.H.F.” is more than just a track; it’s a sonic statement. Lauren seamlessly blends elements of hip-hop, soul, and modern R&B into a fresh, infectious groove underscored by her raw, emotive lyricism. Her voice carries a distinctive texture—equal parts grit, warmth, and vulnerability—that invites listeners into her world, connecting through honest narratives and empowering messages of resilience.Lauren Cole explains, “My sound is a reflection of my truth—it’s unfiltered, genre-defying, and deeply personal. With ‘F.N.H.F.,’ I wanted to create something that stands out not only musically but emotionally, something that feels like me in every note.”Crafted with precision by Ghetto Government Entertainment’s seasoned team alongside in-house producer Ronald Battle aka Dj RonnyTekk, “F.N.H.F.” captures the raw energy and emotional depth that define Lauren’s artistry. The single will be accessible across all major streaming platforms, ready to introduce listeners to a new voice brimming with originality and soul.To celebrate this milestone, Lauren will host an exclusive launch event on release day at BarSmith, downtown Phoenix (130 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004), where fans will get an intimate first listen to “F.N.H.F.” as well as sneak previews from her upcoming EP “Feelings In MY DM's,” slated for later this year. Attendees can also look forward to behind-the-scenes stories and a chance to engage directly with Lauren. Stay tuned for event updates on her official Instagram @onlylaurencole.As Lauren Cole steps boldly into the spotlight, her distinctive sound signals the arrival of a fresh, compelling voice ready to make an indelible impact on the music industry.Follow Lauren Cole for the latest music, updates, and live events:Instagram: @onlylaurencoleTikTok: @onlylaurencoleYouTube: onlylaurencoleWebsite: www.laurencolemusic.com For Media Inquiries:1st Class ConsultantEmail: Mechelle@1stclassconsultant.comFor Bookings, Hostings & AppearancesGhetto Government Entertainment LLCEmail: ghettogov00@gmail.com### END ###

