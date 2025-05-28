Ghetto Government Entertainment Unveils Debut Single 'F.N.H.F.' by Lauren Cole, Releasing May 28, 2025
Ghetto Government Entertainment introduces Lauren Cole’s debut single “F.N.H.F.” – a fresh, bold sound set to redefine music on May 28, 2025.
“F.N.H.F.” is more than just a track; it’s a sonic statement. Lauren seamlessly blends elements of hip-hop, soul, and modern R&B into a fresh, infectious groove underscored by her raw, emotive lyricism. Her voice carries a distinctive texture—equal parts grit, warmth, and vulnerability—that invites listeners into her world, connecting through honest narratives and empowering messages of resilience.
Lauren Cole explains, “My sound is a reflection of my truth—it’s unfiltered, genre-defying, and deeply personal. With ‘F.N.H.F.,’ I wanted to create something that stands out not only musically but emotionally, something that feels like me in every note.”
Crafted with precision by Ghetto Government Entertainment’s seasoned team alongside in-house producer Ronald Battle aka Dj RonnyTekk, “F.N.H.F.” captures the raw energy and emotional depth that define Lauren’s artistry. The single will be accessible across all major streaming platforms, ready to introduce listeners to a new voice brimming with originality and soul.
To celebrate this milestone, Lauren will host an exclusive launch event on release day at BarSmith, downtown Phoenix (130 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004), where fans will get an intimate first listen to “F.N.H.F.” as well as sneak previews from her upcoming EP “Feelings In MY DM's,” slated for later this year. Attendees can also look forward to behind-the-scenes stories and a chance to engage directly with Lauren. Stay tuned for event updates on her official Instagram @onlylaurencole.
As Lauren Cole steps boldly into the spotlight, her distinctive sound signals the arrival of a fresh, compelling voice ready to make an indelible impact on the music industry.
Follow Lauren Cole for the latest music, updates, and live events:
Instagram: @onlylaurencole
TikTok: @onlylaurencole
YouTube: onlylaurencole
Website: www.laurencolemusic.com
For Media Inquiries:
1st Class Consultant
Email: Mechelle@1stclassconsultant.com
For Bookings, Hostings & Appearances
Ghetto Government Entertainment LLC
Email: ghettogov00@gmail.com
### END ###
Mechelle Tucker
1st Class Consultant
+1 623-703-2147
mechelle@1stclassconsultant.com
