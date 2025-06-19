HIP Video Promo Presents: Alien Abduction: A Physical Case Full Documentary

Andy & Philomena Victor Present a Brand New Documentary

WI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A decade ago, on a Wisconsin highway, Andy and Philomena were abducted—unexplainably plucked from their moving car into a flying saucer—and their lives have never been the same. Greys—the archetypal species of extraterrestrial life—programmed Andy to be both “whistleblower,” and messenger of an advanced alien race, with Philomena bearing witness. Since then, they’ve had two other worldly physical encounters—and plenty of time to dissect their newfound knowledge.

For the skeptics, filmmaker Jared Sagal wasn’t convinced, either. When approached by the couple, he wasn’t sure if he even wanted to take on the project, but his curiosity won out. Initially hesitant, he embarks on a journey to get to the bottom of the story. Finding himself unable to fully suspend his disbelief, he asks the hard questions, probing any assumption that could unravel the case. Using psychological tactics, he attempts to turn the couple against each other—a surefire way to expose any inconsistencies.

But Andy and Philomena are unwavering. Their accounts are fascinating and chilling, aligning with research from credible experts in the field. What began as an award-winning short film transformed into something much bigger—a detailed exploration of what happens during and after an alien encounter—placing the extraordinary story of a resilient couple determined to embrace their truth despite the repercussions within the larger conversation about UFOs, UAPs, and extraterrestrial phenomena.

Though speaking out is difficult, a decision was made to first bring the film to the Congressional Subcommittee currently investigating UFOs and UAPs. After meeting with the committee's chairman, Glenn Grothman, who's Wisconsin office is a few miles from where the couple lives, subcommittee members watched and downloaded the film hundreds of times. Driven by the hope that sharing their experience will help break the stigma around UFOs and alien abductions, the couple has turned down several distribution offers and is instead bringing the film directly to the public via YouTube. Carrying the burden alone has taken a toll, but they refuse to be silenced. “Alien Abduction: A Physical Case” is not just a chance to set the record straight—it’s a call to others with similar experiences to come forward.

As official disclosures about extraterrestrial activity spark new conversations, these stories are needed now more than ever. This must-see film challenges everything we think we know—pushing us, as humans, to confront our long-held beliefs about time, space, and the possibility of intelligent life beyond the planet we call home.

Last year, the documentary made waves at film festivals nationwide, earning “Best Documentary” honors from the New Media Film Festival, Chicago Cinema Awards, and Crown Point International Film Festival, along with finalist nominations from several others. Now, as the full-length film makes its official debut on YouTube, this provocative and deeply moving story is set to captivate audiences everywhere—boldly showcasing an authentic perspective in a highly-debated realm.

