Berlin Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June                              

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2025 at 1232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Michael Reilly                                            

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 18, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred at a residence in the Town of Waitsfield. Further investigation showed that Michael Reilly (54), of Middlesex, had violated an abuse prevention order by making contact with a protected party. Reilly was located and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 10, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/10/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Jacqueline June

Vermont State Police

A Troop- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)223-4402

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 


