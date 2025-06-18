Berlin Barracks / VAPO
CASE#: 25A3004001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 18, 2025 at 1232 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael Reilly
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 18, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred at a residence in the Town of Waitsfield. Further investigation showed that Michael Reilly (54), of Middlesex, had violated an abuse prevention order by making contact with a protected party. Reilly was located and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 10, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
