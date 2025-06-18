Berlin Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3004001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2025 at 1232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Michael Reilly

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 18, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred at a residence in the Town of Waitsfield. Further investigation showed that Michael Reilly (54), of Middlesex, had violated an abuse prevention order by making contact with a protected party. Reilly was located and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 10, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





