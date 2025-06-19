Psychological Thriller The Steel Van Man Debuts as Audiobook July 1st

The Steel Van Man - Audio Book Cover Author Jason Stadtlander Narrator J J Hosenfeld

Narrated by J.J. Hosenfeld, this haunting thriller dives into the mind of a killer.

J.J. Hosenfeld captures that perfectly—his narration adds intensity, tension, and a haunting depth to the story.” — Jason Stadtlander

SWAMPSCOTT, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author of psychological thrillers Jason Stadtlander announces the gripping new audiobook release of The Steel Van Man, narrated by J.J. Hosenfeld (Defending Innocence, Landslide, Burning Evidence). Available July 1st, the chilling novel takes listeners into the disturbed mind of a vigilante who views himself not as a monster, but as a necessary force of justice.Originally published in print to critical praise, The Steel Van Man follows a string of brutal murders in the quiet town of Swampscott, Massachusetts—murders with a signature as precise as they are horrifying. Detective Stanley Devonshire and his team must uncover the disturbing philosophy behind a series of calculated killings that blur the lines between justice and vengeance.“With the audiobook, I wanted to immerse listeners in both the emotional trauma and terrifying logic behind the killer’s actions,” says Stadtlander. “J.J. Hosenfeld captures that perfectly—his narration adds intensity, tension, and a haunting depth to the story.”The Steel Van Man will be available on Audible, Amazon, iTunes, and other major audiobook platforms starting July 1st.About the AuthorJason Stadtlander is known for writing emotionally resonant thrillers that explore the darker corners of the human psyche. With novels that balance haunting suspense and sharp social commentary, he creates characters who wrestle with grief, justice, and morality in unforgettable ways.Media Inquiries & Review Copies:Jason Stadtlanderjp@jpstadtlander.com781-589-8401

