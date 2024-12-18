Sandmagination to Open at North Shore Mall, Offering New England’s Largest Indoor Sandbox for Kids

Sandmagination logo – New England’s largest indoor sandbox for kids, opening soon at North Shore Mall in Peabody, MA A young child enjoying interactive sand play at Sandmagination, New England’s largest indoor sandbox opening soon at North Shore Mall in Peabody, MA

Explore, create, and learn! Sandmagination brings New England’s largest indoor sandbox to North Shore Mall, offering year-round fun for kids aged 10 and under.

We wanted to create a space where children could have fun, learn, and explore at their own pace” — Jason Stadtlander and Katerina Krumova Co-Founders of Sandmagination

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandmagination , an innovative children's indoor play space, is excited to announce its upcoming opening at North Shore Mall in Peabody, MA. Sandmagination will feature New England’s largest indoor sandbox , offering a safe, sensory-rich environment for children aged 10 and under.Designed by parents for families, Sandmagination provides a year-round space where kids can explore, create, and learn through interactive sand play. The facility will offer STEAM-based activities, promoting cognitive development and creativity. With multiple sandboxes, sensory elements, and fully accessible play areas, Sandmagination is designed for children of all abilities.“We wanted to create a space where children could have fun, learn, and explore at their own pace,” said Jason Stadtlander and Katerina Krumova, Co-Founders of Sandmagination.“I've always had a passion for science,” said Katerina. “To me, it's crucial that kids get introduced to science early—and in a way that's exciting and fun. By turning science into play, I hope to spark the same love for discovery in the next generation that I felt as a kid. Let’s make learning an adventure!”In addition to open play, Sandmagination will offer birthday party packages, memberships, and special events for local families. The grand opening is scheduled for April, 2025, and families are encouraged to follow Sandmagination on social media for updates.“As parents ourselves, we know how important it is to have a safe, engaging space where kids can just be kids,” said Jason.About Sandmagination: Sandmagination is New England’s largest indoor sandbox, located at North Shore Mall in Peabody, MA. Our mission is to provide a creative, sensory-rich environment where children can explore and learn through hands-on play. Designed for kids aged 10 and under, Sandmagination offers a fun, safe, and inclusive space for families.Media Contact: Jason Stadtlander and Katerina Krumovamarketing@sandmagination.com(978) 482-4297

