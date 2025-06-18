North Dakota Launches ND Gateway, Laying the Foundation for a One-Stop Portal for State Services

In a major step toward modernizing and simplifying the user experience with state government, North Dakota has launched the first phase of ND Gateway. Led by North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) and other partner agencies, ND Gateway creates a single portal through which business owners and entrepreneurs can access essential state government services.

ND Gateway’s first digital experience gives citizens and business owners access to a centralized source of business tools and resources. It will continue to evolve into a one-stop location for business-related services, including registrations, annual reports, tax and insurance compliance, and general tutorials for North Dakota’s growing economic community.

“This is an exciting first step of many for ND Gateway. Business leaders should spend their time on the needs of their customers and staff, not drowning in redundant layers of bureaucracy. ND Gateway is one more way North Dakota continues to be the best state in the country to do business,” said Evonne Amundson, Chief Business Application Officer. “This portal puts citizens and other users in the hub of business support, with a ‘no wrong door’ approach. If someone currently knows where to get business-related services, they will still have direct access through individual agency websites. But new and returning users alike will find NDGateway.nd.gov a convenient option for services and information.”

Key Features of ND Gateway



Business Interest Form: A convenient way for entrepreneurs and users to share new business ideas with the state, ensuring that potential opportunities are quickly identified and supported.

Business Checklist: A personalized checklist created from five business-related state agencies to guide users through creating or modifying a business in North Dakota.

Starting a Business Form: An updated “Starting a Business” web form from the North Dakota Department of Commerce. This enhanced version immediately connects users to resources at the Small Business Development Center, as well as Commerce’s Community Services and Economic Development & Finance teams.

Five state government agencies are inaugural leaders of ND Gateway: Secretary of State, Office of the State Tax Commissioner, Job Service North Dakota, Workforce Safety & Insurance, and Commerce. Additional agencies and services will be added with the development of future phases.

For more information about ND Gateway, visit NDGateway.nd.gov.