School desegregation case webinar available for viewing

The webinar — which took place earlier this month on the 101st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision — is billed as “a moving and informative virtual webinar commemorating the first official Alice Piper Day in California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.