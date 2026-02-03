Ventura County Family Justice Center adds second legal aid attorney

Crime victims face many challenges, but the Ventura County District Attorney's Office believes that navigating the legal system shouldn’t be one of them. The agency recently added a second legal aid attorney at the Ventura County Family Justice Center, which provides free, comprehensive resources to victims of crime.

