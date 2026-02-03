Hard-to-Read Arbitration Agreement May Still Be Enforceable, California Supreme Court Says

(Subscription required) Tiny, hard-to-read font in an arbitration agreement does not, by itself, automatically render an employment pact unenforceable, the California Supreme Court held Monday in a case closely watched by business and workers’ rights groups.

