Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,876 in the last 365 days.

Court Had One Chance, Only, to Declare That Bail Was Forfeited, Appeals Court Declares

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that where a judge did not declare bail to be forfeited where the defendant failed to show up the first time, there was no power to make such an order upon a subsequent non-appearance because jurisdiction had been lost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Court Had One Chance, Only, to Declare That Bail Was Forfeited, Appeals Court Declares

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more