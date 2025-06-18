Court Had One Chance, Only, to Declare That Bail Was Forfeited, Appeals Court Declares

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that where a judge did not declare bail to be forfeited where the defendant failed to show up the first time, there was no power to make such an order upon a subsequent non-appearance because jurisdiction had been lost.

