9th Circuit appears sympathetic to Trump in National Guard dispute

(Subscription required) During oral arguments on Tuesday, all three judges on the panel appeared to sympathize with Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate's argument that the president's determination to federalize the National Guard was not subject to judicial review - or should be granted significant deference despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's opposition.

