9th Circuit appears sympathetic to Trump in National Guard dispute

(Subscription required) During oral arguments on Tuesday, all three judges on the panel appeared to sympathize with Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate's argument that the president's determination to federalize the National Guard was not subject to judicial review - or should be granted significant deference despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's opposition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.