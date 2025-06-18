Restitution Award Issued 30 Years After Conviction Is Proper

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a trial court did not err in ordering restitution payments to the victims of a crime 30 years after the defendant’s conviction, saying that a court retains jurisdiction to make such a decree even decades after sentencing and that the convict’s due process rights were not violated by the delay.

