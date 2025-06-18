Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,872 in the last 365 days.

Restitution Award Issued 30 Years After Conviction Is Proper

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a trial court did not err in ordering restitution payments to the victims of a crime 30 years after the defendant’s conviction, saying that a court retains jurisdiction to make such a decree even decades after sentencing and that the convict’s due process rights were not violated by the delay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Restitution Award Issued 30 Years After Conviction Is Proper

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more