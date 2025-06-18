TCEQ approves fines totaling $331,035

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $180,748 against 11 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, four municipal wastewater discharges, four public water systems, and two water quality.

In addition, on June 10, the executive director approved penalties totaling $150,287 against 44 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 9, 2025.