TCEQ approves fines totaling $331,035
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $180,748 against 11 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.
Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, four municipal wastewater discharges, four public water systems, and two water quality.
In addition, on June 10, the executive director approved penalties totaling $150,287 against 44 entities.
Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 9, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.