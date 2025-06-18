Four Finalists Selected for the 2025 New York AEM-Leopold Conserv...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that four farm families have been selected as finalists for New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM)-Leopold Conservation Award: Ben Wever Farm (Essex County); Chaseholm Farm (Columbia County); Fessenden Dairy (Cayuga County); and Oechsner Farm (Tompkins County). The award honors farmers and forestland owners, along with their nominating Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Commissioner Ball said, “New York State has long been at the forefront of protecting our natural resources and investing in critical conservation practices, and our farmers are key in helping us advance our climate goals while protecting our land and water and growing food for families to put on the table. The four finalists and their Soil and Water Conservation Districts selected for this year’s AEM-Leopold Conservation Award exemplify the best of what we see across our state, who are leading the way in implementing conservation practices on their farms and in their communities. I congratulate our finalists and thank them for inspiring others in the agricultural community in New York to follow their lead.”

Sand County Foundation President and CEO Kevin McAleese said, “These award finalists are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation is both an inspiration to their peers as well as a reminder to all how important thoughtful agriculture is to clean water, healthy soil, and wildlife habitat.”

New York’s longstanding AEM Award partnered with the Sand County Foundation’s nationally recognized Leopold Conservation Award® program in 2020 to honor a farm and its nominating SWCD. Named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, this award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement. In his influential 1949 book, A Sand County Almanac, Leopold advocated for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor, American Farmland Trust, present Leopold Conservation Awards in 28 states.

The finalists for the 2025 AEM-Leopold Conservation Award are:

Ben Wever Farm of Willsboro in Essex County: Ben Wever Farm, owned by Shaun and Linda Gilliland, is a diverse agricultural operation on 495 acres along the Boquet River. The farm’s main commodity is grassfed beef, and the Gililands also graze a flock of hair sheep for meat. The Gillilands purchased the farm in 2005 with a vision of a diverse, regenerative operation, and have been engaged with the AEM program through their work with the Essex County SWCD since purchasing the farm. Many of their agricultural and forestry practices support the farm’s broad-based and integrated approach to ecosystem management while the farm continues to hone their operation to reduce potential environmental impacts and update management practices.

Chaseholm Farm of Pine Plains with land in Columbia and Dutchess Counties: Siblings Sarah and Rory Chase continue the stewardship of Chaseholm Farm, a multi-generational grass-fed dairy and beef farm operating 350 acres of land in the Hudson Valley. The farm's creamery, supplied by their 33 dairy cows, produces renowned small-batch artisanal cheeses and yogurt in addition to raising heritage breed hogs for whey-fed pork, all of which can be found in stores and markets from the Capital Region to New York City and beyond. Chaseholm Farm has been a partner in AEM with both Columbia and Dutchess County SWCDs, as well as Cornell Cooperative Extension since 2013, resulting in the implementation of several practices, including rotational grazing, nutrient management, and riparian forest buffers. The farm showcases its adaptive and resilient farm model through outreach, education, and agrotourism. The farm shares its management strategies and markets their products through various media outlets, direct marketing, and speaking engagements.

Fessenden Dairy of King Ferry in Cayuga County: Established in 1863, Fessenden Dairy is a sixth-generation dairy farm rooted in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. Tim and Ronda Fessenden, Dan Osborn, Ryan Beebe, and their team operate the farm with a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship. As one of the original farms to enroll in the AEM program when first adopted by the Cayuga County SWCD, Fessenden Dairy is a leader in whole farm systems approaches, innovating and investing in herd, feed, and nutrient management practices. They grow 600 acres of corn silage and 400 acres of alfalfa, providing a sustainable, homegrown feed source that supports their 850 milking cows and youngstock and cropland for nutrient cycling. For over 25 years, Fessenden Dairy has also produced and marketed their own brand of manure­based compost, providing not only a valuable soil amendment, but also strengthening the connection between the farm and the surrounding community. The result is a successful, trust-based relationship with local residents who value both the environmental and agricultural benefits of their compost.

Oechsner Farm of Newfield in Tompkins County: Oechsner Farm is a regenerative organic certified grain farm operated by Thor Oechsner and his dedicated team. Together, they farm over 1,200 acres of hard red spring and winter wheats, hulless oats, common and tartary buckwheat, polenta type corn, rye, einkorn, grass/legume hay, and red clover as their main rotational crops, primarily for organic food-grade and craft malt beverage markets. Oechsner Farm is a long-time participant and leader in AEM, regularly working on projects and offering community education and outreach events with the Tompkins County SWCD and other agricultural, conservation, and food system partners. They grow a variety of cover crops for soil building and seed production, continue to innovate with new ways for reduced tillage, nutrient management, and crop rotation in organic systems, and actively manage the land for water, air, and wildlife. Oechsner Farm's vision and work extends well beyond their acres. By starting and operating a grain processing facility, a solar powered flour mill, a bakery, and a pollinator business, they support fellow organic grain farmers, millers, bakers, brewers, beekeepers, and others passionate about food, community, and conservation.

The award recipient, who receives $10,000, will be revealed later this summer.

Earlier this year, County SWCDs in New York State were encouraged to identify and nominate the best examples of conservation success in their district. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders from New York State.

The New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award is made possible through the generous support of New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, American Farmland Trust, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Sand County Foundation, The Ida and Robert Gordon Family Foundation, Farm Credit East, Audubon New York, New York State Agribusiness Association, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair Matthew Brower said, “I really enjoyed reading the stories and accomplishments of the four AEM-Leopold Award finalists. I believe improving and protecting the natural resources on and off the farm is key to having a successful farm business. The farms and the nominating Soil and Water Conservation Districts certainly deserve recognition for all the work they have done.”

American Farmland Trust President and CEO John Piotti said, “As the national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of the award recipients. At AFT we believe that exemplary conservation involves the land itself, the practices employed on the land, and the people who steward it. This award recognizes the integral role of all three.”

Last year’s recipient was Sunnyside Farms of Scipio Center in Cayuga County.

For more information, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org and agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/agricultural-environmental-management.

