AI CERTs® Empowers Marketers with AI+ Marketing Certification Amid Rising Demand for Applied AI Expertise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With artificial intelligence now embedded across campaign planning, customer engagement, and content delivery, marketing is undergoing a fundamental recalibration. This demands new skill sets, not just new tools. To address this evolving skills gap, AI CERTshas introduced a dedicated certification program – AI+ Marketing. The certification program is designed to equip marketing professionals with practical, tool-agnostic knowledge of AI technologies and tools. They are critical for driving performance, enabling data-led decision-making, and delivering hyper-personalized brand experiences.This program is tailored for mid-to-senior level marketing professionals, digital strategists, CRM specialists, business leaders, and even fresh graduates aiming to fast-track into AI-powered marketing roles. It is also ideal for those seeking to integrate AI into campaign optimization, personalization, SEO, customer insight, and multichannel executions.Speaking on the course, AI CERTsCEO Russell Sarder, said, “Marketing today is shaped by two defining AI shifts—contextual advertising that understands behavior and sentiment, and generative AI that’s rewriting the rules of SEO. It’s no longer about just ranking or targeting; it’s about being relevant, ethical, and machine-readable. Our AI+ Marketing certification is built to equip professionals with exactly these capabilities—so they stay visible, valuable, and future-ready.”The curriculum of the certification includes a total of seven modules, with one optional module. It begins with an introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing. The program then covers topics such as AI-Driven Content Strategy and Personalization, AI in Social Media and Email Marketing, and Leveraging AI for Marketing Analytics. It also explores Ethical Considerations in AI Marketing, Crafting an AI-Driven Marketing Strategy, AI Integration in Multichannel Marketing Campaigns, and AI Agents for Marketing.By the end of the program, candidates will be required to complete a 90-minute online proctored examination consisting of 50 multiple-choice and multi-response questions to validate the knowledge they’ve gained. A minimum score of 70% is required to pass, with one complimentary retake included. On successful completion, learners receive a globally recognized certification, accepted by wide range of companies.Candidates can choose either the self-paced learning mode—which includes around 6 hours of high-quality videos, an e-book (PDF and audio), podcasts, quizzes, and access to an AI mentor—or opt for the instructor-led format. This format delivers a one-day intensive virtual or classroom session with real-time Q&A and peer interaction. The program ensures flexibility without compromising depth. Both formats come with a one-year subscription covering all course updates and a comprehensive exam study guide, ensuring learners are supported from enrolment to certification.Data from the World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs” report (2023) highlights that artificial intelligence is expected to disrupt over 23% of existing marketing roles by 2027. At the same time, it predicts the creation of new hybrid roles that require cross-functional expertise in both marketing and machine learning. The AI CERTsprogram is designed to bridge this transition, offering marketers not just literacy but strategic adaptability in AI.By integrating core AI concepts with immediate on-the-job applicability, the certification provides marketing professionals with a competitive edge in an increasingly algorithmic business environment.

