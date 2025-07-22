Small Businesses Can Start Designing Wraps for the Slate EV Truck Now with StickerStoke’s 3DCal.com

3DCal.com and Slate - Next Level Vehicle Personalization 3DCal realistically displays the final wrap design

StickerStoke Integrates Slate EV Truck Into 3DCal.com: Revolutionizing Vehicle Wrap Design for the Growing EV Personalization Market

This opens up pro-level design for the Slate EV crowd, blending Slate's clever engineering with our software to deliver real bang for individuals and commercial fleet buyers.” — Court Rand, Founder

NORTH HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that underscores the rapid evolution of digital tools for automotive customization, StickerStoke , a developer of advanced 3D customer engagement software, announced the integration of the Slate electric vehicle pickup truck into its 3DCal.com platform. 3DCal.com is the first drag-and-drop 3D design tool built specifically for vehicle graphics and wrap personalization. 3DCal.com now makes it easy for small businesses and individual owners to create and preview professional-grade graphics for their Slate trucks in 3D—before the truck hits the road.The vehicle graphics sector is expanding rapidly, with the United States market projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 18.8 percent through 2030, and global figures anticipate around 22 percent annual growth by the decade's end. This momentum is fueled by consumers eager to infuse personal style into their rides—bypassing traditional paint for flexible, customizable designs—and by an increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses deploying wrapped vehicles as cost-effective mobile billboards that offer lower CPM costs than Google and Facebook ads, delivering outsized returns on investment.Slate, the innovative EV maker, is capitalizing on this trend with a truck engineered specifically for wrapping rather than permanent painting, allowing small businesses and individual owners to easily refresh colors and graphics. Its paneled exterior with wrap installation guidelines simplifies the process, minimizing common issues like bubbling or stretching that plague wrap installations on other vehicles. StickerStoke’s 3DCal.com aligns with Slate’s DIY spirit and their marketing slogan, ‘We built it. You make it,’ offering users a digital canvas to take full advantage of the vehicle’s modular design for bespoke creations that reflect individual tastes or corporate branding.At the core of the platform is StickerStoke's proprietary Twyst technology, which powers what the company describes as the world's first drag-and-drop 3D graphic design system. Vector-based and accessible directly in a web browser without any required downloads, it allows users to draw from thousands of design elements and even upload their own images, graphics, and fonts to create original designs on their own. Users can also start with one of the pre-designed templates suited for personal or business needs. For small businesses, 3DCal.com is adding industry-specific templates for sectors like landscaping, HVAC, plumbing, construction, pet care, catering, and services, with plans to continue expanding the library, making it effortless to craft eye-catching mobile marketing without the hassle or cost of traditional design.For polished results, users can also hire freelance graphic artists directly through the platform. Designers and clients collaborate in real-time within the system, utilizing 3D visualization tools that accurately display how the final wrap will appear on the vehicle. This streamlined workflow speeds up the design and approval process while giving customers confidence that the end result will match what they see on screen. It's the first time a platform has brought this level of visual design power into such an accessible and immersive 3D experience.With the Slate truck still in its prototype phase and not yet in production, StickerStoke invites prospective owners and reservation holders to design their dream wraps now on 3DCal.com. Saved designs will be ready for purchase once the vehicle enters production and launches in 2026, at which point StickerStoke will use the final production dimensions to print and ship full or partial graphic kits to users who place final orders. These DIY-friendly kits will feature precision-cut vinyl graphics for easy installation, which users can handle themselves or through a network of StickerStoke installation partners across the country.While 3DCal.com is the public-facing design platform, it’s built on Twyst, StickerStoke’s proprietary software engine. Twyst is available for licensing by OEMs looking to offer scalable personalization tools and improved customer experiences across automotive, powersports, and specialty vehicle segments.When integrated into manufacturer websites, Twyst allows brands to:• Offer visual customization tools for consumers and SMBs• Increase engagement and conversion in the digital showroom• Expand accessory and graphics-related revenue streams• Better serve small business buyers who need fast, professional branding solutions• Collect user insights that inform product and marketing strategies“The future of vehicle retail is visual, personalized, and user-driven,” said Court Rand, Founder of StickerStoke. “With Twyst, we’re enabling automakers like Slate to meet that future head-on, giving customers creative control while supporting scalable implementation for OEMs.”About StickerStokeStickerStoke is a software company focused on developing 3D design and visualization platforms for automotive and powersports manufacturers. Headquartered in North Hampton, New Hampshire, with development operations in Quito, Ecuador, the company’s tools help OEMs deliver immersive, personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty, increase sales, and unlock new revenue opportunities.Start designing your Slate wrap today at 3DCal.com and be ready for launch.OEMs can learn more about licensing Twyst at stickerstoke.com.

Showing the design of a wrap for a exterminator business

