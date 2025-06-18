Gaming's Gender Revolution: the*gamehers Mobilizes Community for Historic Women-in-Gaming Grant

First-of-its-kind partnership with 1000 Dreams Fund challenges industry to put money behind diversity promises as CreateHers launch 24-hour streaming marathon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the*gamehers, the world's largest femme-identifying gaming community – has partnered with 1000 Dreams Fund to launch what organizers call "the biggest grassroots fundraiser for women in gaming history."The June 21st event will feature a 24-hour streaming marathon led by the platform's influential CreateHers program, directly challenging an industry that talks about inclusion but often fails to fund it.THE OPPORTUNITY REVOLUTIONHere's the staggering reality: women make up 48% of gamers in a $184 billion industry, yet hold fewer than 24% of game development roles and just 16% of leadership positions. While major studios pledge diversity initiatives, concrete financial support for women entering the field remains virtually nonexistent."We're creating the future of gaming by empowering women to take their rightful place in this industry," said Rebecca Dixon, the*gamehers founder whose platform has grown 250% in 2025 alone. "Our community shows the incredible impact that happens when passionate women gamers come together to support each other's dreams."WHEN INFLUENCE MEETS IMPACTSThe June 21 fundraiser represents a shift in how gaming communities create change. the*gamehers' CreateHers – content creators with combined reach exceeding 2 million followers – will host a gaming marathon to lead the fundraise.This isn't just another charity stream. It's a coordinated effort by gaming's most engaged female community to create tangible career pathways for the next generation."What makes this revolutionary is the authenticity," explained Christie Garton, founder of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "These aren't corporate executives writing checks for PR. These are actual women gamers using their platforms to lift up other women. That's never happened at this scale."BUILDING ON SUCCESSThe partnership comes as the*gamehers reaches several exciting milestones:6,500+ active GMHRS platform users (up 250% this year)1.2M cross-platform followers generating millions in monthly engagementthe*gamehers Awards 2025 featuring 100+ honorees across 10 categoriesThe real story is cultural transformation. the*gamehers has created something remarkable: a thriving, supportive space where women gamers don't just participate, they lead innovation and shape the future of gaming.THE STREAMING REVOLUTION MEETS SOCIAL IMPACTThe June 21 event will showcase why the*gamehers community has become a powerhouse for positive change:- 24-Hour Gaming Marathon: CreateHers rotating through trending games, exclusive challenges, and community favorites- Real-Time Impact Tracking: Live donation counters, scholarship recipient spotlights, and industry leader participation- Platform Integration: Exclusive GMHRS app features, digital badge rewards, and matchmaking event tie-insIndustry CollaborationThe fundraiser arrives as the gaming industry actively seeks innovative ways to support women's leadership and career growth. Forward-thinking companies are recognizing that investing in women's advancement creates stronger teams, better products, and more innovative solutions."There's so much excitement in the industry about bringing in fresh talent and perspectives," said Karima Winter, leading CreateHers participant. "We're excited to be part of the solution by creating direct pathways for women to enter and thrive in gaming careers."WHAT MAKES THIS HISTORICThis partnership represents several firsts:- Largest coordinated fundraiser by women gamers for women in gaming- First major grant initiative specifically targeting gaming industry careers- Most comprehensive creator mobilization for social impact in gaming history- Real-time integration of fundraising with gaming platform featuresTHE BIGGER PICTUREthe*gamehers' rapid growth signals a fundamental shift in gaming culture. Their "No Limits, Just Play" campaign and successful GMHRS platform launch prove that positive gaming communities aren't just possible – they're powerful.With over 3 billion gamers worldwide and women representing nearly half that audience, the*gamehers is positioning itself at the center of gaming's inevitable evolution toward genuine inclusivity.HOW THE INDUSTRY IS WATCHINGGaming executives, venture capitalists, and media companies are closely monitoring the*gamehers' ability to mobilize their community for social impact. Success could establish a new model for how gaming platforms create real-world change."If they can turn engagement into grants, they've cracked the code on purpose-driven gaming communities," noted investor John Brock. "That's a monumental insight."Event Details:Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025Duration: 24-hour streaming marathonPlatforms: GMHRS app, Twitch, YouTubeParticipation: FreeQuick Facts:1.2M+ total community followers6,500+ active GMHRS users (250% growth in 2025)Target: $20,000 for gaming industry grants____________________________________________Media Contacts:the*gamehers: Rebecca Dixon, CEO and Founder | rebecca@thegamehers.com | 917-572-91921000 Dreams Fund: Christie Garton, CEO and Founder | christie@1000dreamsfund.orgAvailable for Interviews:the*gamehers FounderLead CreateHers participants1000 Dreams Fund leadership

