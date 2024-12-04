the*gamehers Reinvents Its Annual Awards Gala to Create a Global, Year-Long Celebration of Women in Gaming

the*gamehers Awards 2025 the*gamehers Awards - Red Carpet Kit among other rewards as part of the winner's recognition package.

the*gamehers Awards Expands to Recognize 100 Women Across 10 Categories with Comprehensive Year-Round Honors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- the*gamehers , the largest community celebrating women and femme-identifying persons in gaming, has announced its 2025 Awards will spotlight 100 extraordinary women across 10 categories. For the first time, the achievements of these women will be celebrated across a year-long platform to ensure their lasting impact on the industry is celebrated.Building on the success of previous years, the new format is designed to provide continuous recognition and support to winners including cash prizes, personalized articles, exclusive digital features, and ongoing engagement through the*gamehers app. Virtual recognition streams throughout March 2025 will make the awards globally accessible, ensuring inclusivity for all honorees and their supporters.Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers, shared the vision behind the transformation: "the*gamehers Awards have always been about more than just recognition—they’re about inspiring change and creating opportunities. In 2025, we’re amplifying that mission by celebrating winners not just for one night, but all year long, showcasing their stories and achievements on a global stage. We’re excited to partner with brands, organizations, and our incredible community to make this a truly transformative moment for women and femme-identifying individuals in gaming."ABOUT THE*GAMEHERS AWARDS:- 100 Winners Across 10 Categories: Including TrailblazHERs in Gaming, Content CreatHERs, Esports Excellence, and Advocates for Representation, the awards highlight excellence in diverse areas of the industry.- 10 global livestreams in March 2025 will provide an inclusive platform for honorees and audiences worldwide in celebration of each Award category.- Comprehensive Recognition Packages: Winners will receive cash prizes, digital badges, in-app AMA opportunities, partner swag, and ongoing promotion through the*gamehers’ channels, including a reach of over 11M+.- Year-Round Engagement: Each winner will be spotlighted through monthly digital features and community events, ensuring their impact is celebrated throughout 2025.- Exclusive Feature in Esports Insider’s Inaugural Top 100 Women in GamingNOMINATIONS AND VOTINGNominations are now open exclusively through the*gamehers App on App Store, Google Play, and Desktop at tgh.app . Voting will take place throughout January and February 2025, with the Top 10 winners in each category being announced during the March recognition streams.***In partnership with nonprofit collaborator 1000 Dreams Fund, the*gamehers will match fundraising efforts to provide additional financial support for winners, enabling professional growth and innovation.***About the*gamehersthe*gamehers is a leading community-driven platform dedicated to fostering inclusivity, positivity, and empowerment in the gaming industry through the GMHRS App. With a mission to connect gamers in an inclusive and safe way, the*gamehers has become a trusted partner for innovation and change in gaming culture.For More Information: Visit www.thegamehers.com for details on nominations, categories, and partnership opportunities.###

