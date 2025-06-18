International Cannabis Brand Cookies Plants DC Roots with Grand Opening Event on July 11

Cookies DC

The new medical dispensary under local ownership celebrates launch with ribbon cutting ceremony, live music, gelato, and swag giveaways

D.C.’s cannabis industry is in an exciting period of transition,” says Kahn. “The legacy and regulated markets have merged and the City has never been more supportive.” — Cookies DC owner and CEO James Kahn

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies is bringing its signature strains and style to the nation’s capital with the grand opening of Cookies DC on Friday, July 11, 2025 at 4 PM at 1115 U Street NW. The highly anticipated celebration will include live performances, food trucks, exclusive swag, and a headline set by the DMV’s own Noochie, performing Live from Cookies on U.The opening of Cookies DC marks a pivotal moment in the District’s cannabis journey. Cookies DC owner and CEO James Kahn—one of the founders of the family-run Takoma Wellness Center , D.C.’s longest-running medical cannabis dispensary— partnered with Alternative Solutions (AtlSol) to bring Cookies to the District. AltSol is widely regarded as one of the premier craft cannabis cultivators on the East Coast. The arrival of the brand provides a much-needed boost to DC’s maturing cannabis economy.“D.C.’s cannabis industry is in an exciting period of transition,” says Kahn. “The legacy and regulated markets have merged and the City has never been more supportive. Having a nationally recognized brand like Cookies grown by local talent confirms D.C. as a major destination for cannabis culture, business, and tourism.”As the second-highest consumer of cannabis per capita in the country, D.C. cannabis enthusiasts are eager to see more variety in the market."Opening our first Cookies store in our nation's capital is a dream come true and hopefully, one more step towards legalizing cannabis nationwide. Our D.C.-based partners are dialed-in to the community and incredibly well respected. Cookies products have already hit the D.C. market and the feedback has been super positive. I can't wait to open the doors to Cookies D.C. on July 11th," says Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies.In the lead-up to the opening, Cookies is tapping into D.C.’s creative heartbeat by launching a citywide talent contest to select three local performers who will have the opportunity to share their music before the headline performance: Noochie Live from Cookies on U. Submissions will be accepted from June 18 - June 26. The official Cookies DC grand opening line-up will be announced a week ahead of the big event, with the top three emerging artists securing performance slots on the Cookies DC stage.“When I think of the Cookies brand, I think of the face of cannabis culture,” says Noochie. “It’s the one name everybody knows from the streets to the storefronts. The Cookies brand is music, fashion, art, and the kind of quality that’s built a whole lifestyle around the product. It just makes sense on U Street.”Cookies DC is located at 1115 U Street NW. For general information and to register for the Cookies DC talent contest, visit dc.cookies.co and follow @ cookiesdconu

