Wu-Tang Clan with Redman & Thundercat to Headline 2024 National Cannabis Festival

The 8th annual celebration, spanning two days, brings together 30,000+ advocates, business leaders, patients, and enthusiasts in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cannabis Festival (NCF), an annual celebration of cannabis that attracts over 30,000 advocates, business leaders, patients, and enthusiasts to the festival grounds at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., has announced Thundercat, Wu-Tang Clan with Redman as its headliners on Friday, April 19th, and Saturday, April 20th.

"We are really excited to take the National Cannabis Festival experience to a higher level this year," said Caroline Phillips, NCF Founder and Executive Producer. "Our new two-day format, incredible headliners and performers, and other experiences you can only get at NCF are guaranteed to make this our best one yet."

The lineup is complemented by a diverse range of talent, including Black Rave Culture, Black Alley, RDGLDGRN, Cumbia Heights, Noochie Live From The Front Porch, Proverbs Reggae Band, Backyard Band with Devin the Dude, and DJ Farrah Flosscett.

For the first time ever, festival-goers will also have the chance to explore the Shops of Shaolin, an exclusive pop-up shop featuring Wu Brands and its affiliates, including Method Man's Tical Athletics, TICAL Official, and RX Water; Ghostface Killah's Killah Koffee; RZA's Park Hill Clothing; Raekwon's Hashstoria and Compliments of the Chef; and brands representing YDB, Cappadonna, DJ Mathematics, U-God, and Inspectah Deck.

While taking a break from shopping, guests can also enjoy the Shops of Shaolin Smoke Lounge.

"We are extremely excited about the National Cannabis Festival," said Nathaniel "Nutta TICAL" Vereen, co-founder at TICAL Official. "The Shops of Shaolin, a one-of-a-kind experience with our fellow Wu-brothers, will be a special activation, and witnessing its realization has been exhilarating. We cannot wait to be there."

In addition to the concert, the festival features six education pavilions covering topics such as Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower's World, and Psychedelics. The LGBTQIA+ Lounge, a gathering place for advocates and community members, will also be returning this year to facilitate networking and the sharing of experiences. Additionally, both the Seniors Lounge (for NCF's "golden buds") and the Veterans Pavilion, hosted by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) and Balanced Veterans, will be making a comeback to provide a retreat for our special guests from the hustle and bustle of the festivities.

For more information about tickets and the festival, including 420 Week, the Ultimate Weed Wedding, the Community Changemaker Award, and the Cannatank Entrepreneur Contest, please visit nationalcannabisfestival.com.

For press passes, media representatives must submit a request via this form by April 10, 2024. Confirmations will be emailed by April 15, 2024.

