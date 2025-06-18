Candela Nordlys® Now Available at Your Glow Cove: Redefining Aesthetic Treatments with Cutting-Edge Technology

Nicolle Cano with the Candela Nordlys

Your Glow Cove is excited to announce the addition of the Candela Nordlys®, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice.

We are beyond excited to introduce the Nordlys system to our clients...Bringing this state-of-the-art technology to our spa is part of our commitment to helping every client unlock their glow.” — Nicolle Cano

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Glow Cove, Garden City’s newest destination for advanced aesthetic care, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking technologies from Candela: the award-winning Nordlys™ system and the state-of-the-art Profound Matrix® . The Nordlys system—named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC’s Today Show—offers powerful, versatile treatments for a wide range of skin concerns. With these additions, Your Glow Cove enhances its mission to provide safe, personalized treatments that blend clinical precision with a naturally radiant aesthetic—empowering clients to feel confident in their skin.“We are beyond excited to introduce the Nordlys system to our clients at Your Glow Cove Med Spa .” Says Nicolle of Your Glow Cove Med Spa in Garden City, New York. “Bringing this state-of-the-art technology to our spa is part of our commitment to helping every client unlock their glow. The Nordlys system combines powerful IPL technology with a non-ablative fractional laser, allowing us to address over 20 different skin concerns. Everything from sun damage and pigmentation to skin texture and fine lines—all with minimal downtime. Our clients can experience brighter, smoother, and more radiant skin in a comfortable, results-driven treatment environment. We’re proud to offer this next-level technology as part of our mission to enhance natural beauty with precision and care.”What Is the Nordlys® System?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers.This unique combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. Light and Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. The Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging.Experience the NordlysDifferenceVisit Your Glow Cove Med Spa and discover the transformative power of Candela. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Your Glow Cove at https://www.yourglowcove.com/ or call (718) 598-2092.About Your Glow Cove Med SpaLocated in the heart of Garden City, NY, Your Glow Cove Med Spa is a premier destination for personalized, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments. Our team is led by Medical Director Rachel Showers, a board-certified nurse practitioner and certified aesthetic injector, alongside Nicolle—a U.S. Army veteran and registered nurse whose passion for beauty runs deep, inspired by her mother and grandmother, both licensed estheticians. Your Glow Cove is more than a med spa; it’s a generational vision brought to life, where advanced technology meets heartfelt care in a warm, welcoming space.Specializing in results-driven treatments, the med spa features industry-leading devices including the Candela Nordlys™ laser system and Matrix ProRF microneedling platform to target a wide range of skin concerns such as sun damage, hyperpigmentation, vascular lesions, acne scars, fine lines, and laxity. Additional services include Botox for wrinkle prevention and IV therapy to enhance hydration, immunity, and overall wellness.Every treatment is thoughtfully customized to support your unique skin goals—blending science, safety, and artistry to deliver radiant, confidence-boosting results.Experience the magic of personalized beauty at Your Glow Cove Med Spa—where innovation meets glow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.