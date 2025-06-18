Latent AI Accelerates Growth with Princeton HQ Expansion, Plans to Double AI Development Team

Latent AI Cofounders Joined by U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Assemblyman Roy Freiman

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent AI today announced the opening of its expanded corporate headquarters in the S&P Global Building at 1 Independence Way on the Route 1 Corridor in Princeton. Latent AI doubled its footprint to include a data center for edge AI testing and benchmarking. A leader in edge AI solutions for national security applications, Latent AI marks the grand opening with the demonstration of the release of its latest innovation, Latent Agent , an agentic AI coding agent for building edge AI applications.U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman joined Latent AI CEO Jags Kandasamy at the company's new Princeton office to celebrate its expansion. The company, which employs nearly its entire global workforce in Princeton, has added 23 employees at this location and announced plans to add more than 20 additional engineers to support AI development.“The growth of Latent AI is a Central Jersey success story,” said U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman. “New Jersey is a hub of innovation and education with an infrastructure that gives companies building the future like Latent AI a reason to grow and create jobs in New Jersey.”South Brunswick Township Mayor Charles Carley expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion. "The Route 1 corridor has been an economic engine for New Jersey for the last five decades," Carley said. "Today's announcement by Latent AI confirms that South Brunswick is an ideal location for economic vitality. We congratulate Latent AI on their announcement today."Founded in 2019, Latent AI has emerged as one of New Jersey's most dramatic AI success stories, with over 100 companies now trusting its Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) to optimize and accelerate edge AI applications. The company has gained significant momentum in the defense sector through multiple prestigious selections, including the U.S. Department of Defense's APFIT program and the U.S. Army's elite xTechPrime initiative. Most notably, Latent AI successfully integrated its technology with the Defense Innovation Unit's Project AMMO, reducing AI model update time by 97% for the U.S. Navy.These strategic advances culminated in Latent AI achieving Impact Level 5 (IL5) certification from the U.S. Department of Defense for LEIP, validating the platform's compliance with rigorous security requirements for handling sensitive defense information. The company has also launched LEIP 3.0 with over 50,000 pre-qualified model configurations and assembled a federal team of seasoned defense and technology professionals."The decision to locate our company in New Jersey and make it our base of operations is intentional and strategic," said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-founder. "Attracting and retaining skilled employees continues to be an essential element of our success, and Princeton offers an unrivaled pool of talent."About Latent AILatent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com.Media Contact:Carmen HarrisLatent AIcarmen.harris@latentai.com

