USI Launches The Unmanned Podcast to Spotlight the People and Progress Powering the Unmanned Aviation Industry

The Unmanned Podcast is a new podcast series focused on the technology, talent, and transformation shaping the future of uncrewed aviation.

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unmanned Safety Institute (USI), the global leader in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) training and workforce development, proudly announces the launch of The Unmanned Podcast—a new podcast series focused on the technology, talent, and transformation shaping the future of uncrewed aviation.

Each week, The Unmanned Podcast brings together educators, operators, and innovators to explore the forces advancing safety, autonomy, and workforce readiness in the drone sector. The 12-episode debut season features expert interviews, industry insights, and real-world stories across topics like human factors, regulatory evolution, public safety, and emerging career paths.

“This podcast is an extension of our mission to empower excellence in UAS operations,” said Josh Olds, CEO of USI. “We’re not just talking about drones—we’re elevating the conversation about people, safety, and the innovation driving tomorrow’s aviation infrastructure.”

Designed for UAS professionals, enterprise operators, educators, and newcomers alike, the podcast fills a vital gap in accessible industry dialogue. It offers a front-row seat to conversations that matter—spanning workforce development, risk mitigation, and the standards defining operational excellence.

“The Unmanned Podcast gives voice to the challenges and breakthroughs happening across the UAS ecosystem,” said Matt Hernandez, USI’s VP of Enterprise Partnerships and podcast host. “It’s about translating complexity into clarity—and helping more people understand where this industry is headed and how to lead within it.”

The Unmanned Podcast is available now on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Subscribe and listen: http://www.youtube.com/@Fly_USI

