Ingenuity Trading and ThinkAlpha Announce Partnership to Redefine AI-Driven Institutional Execution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading announced today a strategic partnership from ThinkAlpha to supercharge its intelligent, AI-powered trading platform with unmatched ultra-low-latency capabilities.The partnership brings together ThinkAlpha’s high-performance trading and data analytics infrastructure with Ingenuity’s smart algos and AI-powered trade insights — creating an end-to-end solution designed to optimize execution quality, reduce trading costs, and empower traders at institutional asset managers and hedge funds.“Institutional traders typically have to use multiple platforms to research trades, place orders, and get pre- and post-trade analytics for each asset class,” said Karthik Teki , Co-founder and CEO of Ingenuity. “ThinkAlpha’s technology eliminates friction and enables us to deliver on our promise of unified, intelligent, and high-speed execution across asset classes. Their performance-focused platform is purpose-built for firms like ours—making them a natural partner for us.”Why ThinkAlpha Technologies?Ingenuity selected ThinkAlpha after a rigorous review of infrastructure providers, citing their unmatched capabilities in delivering deterministic execution and advanced analytics at institutional scale. ThinkAlpha's Software Development Kit (SDK)-based transactional architecture achieves a deterministic median sub-50 µs tick-to-trade latency — significantly outperforming legacy agency and banking platforms. Its real-time market data infrastructure, with unique low-latency capture, powers integrated drop-copy analytics and intraday Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA), enabling traders to make quick adjustments. Additionally, ThinkAlpha’s dynamic tooling for quant research supports real-time and historical data streaming, allowing for rapid prototyping and high-throughput strategy development.“ThinkAlpha’s modular SDKs and high-speed infrastructure enables us to innovate at unprecedented speed.,” added Pallav Chhaochhria, Co-founder and President of Ingenuity. “We’re building execution intelligence on top of the fastest trading rails available to clients, delivering measurable advantages.”“Ingenuity is setting a new standard in AI-powered trading,” said Omar Kathwari , CEO of ThinkAlpha Technologies. “At ThinkAlpha, we’ve engineered our platform for determinism, concurrency, and scale—so firms like Ingenuity can focus on innovation and deliver measurable value to clients across the spectrum.”About Ingenuity Trading:Ingenuity Trading is a FinTech company transforming institutional execution through a next-generation trading platform powered by AI Agents and intelligent algorithmic strategies. Built from the ground up as a unified, multi-asset system, Ingenuity eliminates the complexity of fragmented workflows—enabling clients to trade equities, futures, FX, and more with consistency, precision, and speed.Founded by Karthik Teki and Pallav Chhaochhria, and guided by industry veterans including Naz Al-Khudairi and Nikhil Sudan, Ingenuity brings deep domain expertise to the forefront of trading innovation.The platform combines real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure to help institutional traders optimize execution and reduce costs. Ingenuity delivers a consistent experience for sales traders, PMs, and quants across asset classes, geographies, and trading styles—unlocking new levels of productivity and control.About ThinkAlpha:Founded by industry veterans, ThinkAlpha is a high-performance fintech platform purpose-built for transactional, analytical, and programmatic trading at scale. ThinkAlpha combines cutting-edge infrastructure with a commitment to innovation, delivering ultra-low-latency execution, real-time analytics, and robust risk services for institutional clients.ThinkAlpha’s proprietary technology stack features high-speed trading SDKs in C++ and Python, a next-generation market data infrastructure, and flexible APIs—all designed to support execution latencies under 50 microseconds. By colocating in NY4 and leveraging advanced programming techniques alongside direct market access, the platform delivers unmatched data throughput and lightning-fast trade execution.Media Contact:Ingenuity Trading: Karthik TekiThinkAlpha: Omar Kathwari

