Ingenuity Trading Welcomes Nikhil Sudan as Operating Partner to Deliver Impact for Institutional Investor Clients

Improving trade execution has dual benefits - delivering higher investment returns and lowering expenses. Ingenuity combines the potential of AI Agents with sophisticated trading to achieve these.” — Nikhil Sudan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading , a financial technology company, announces that Nikhil Sudan has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, and will play a key role in guiding the Co-Founders, Pallav Chhaochhria and Karthik Teki , as they empower traders at institutional investment managers and hedge funds with their integrated AI-powered trading platform and algo strategies.Nikhil Sudan is distinctive at growing global investment firms - both as a strategist and a business operator. He has held senior roles including as President of Victory Capital InVest, a large investment and brokerage business, and Partner in McKinsey & Company’s wealth and asset management practice. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer of a quantitative long-short equity hedge fund, and a Transformation Leader at Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.Sudan stated “I am delighted to partner with Karthik and Pallav to grow Ingenuity. Trading is a critical but often under appreciated function of any investment manager from a systematic hedge fund to a long-only asset manager. Improving trade execution has dual benefits - delivering higher investment returns and lowering expenses. By combining the potential of AI Agents with sophisticated trading expertise, we are enabling our clients to achieve these dual benefits.”Karthik Teki, Co-founder and CEO, added, "Investment returns are often eroded by market impact and execution slippage – costs that remain largely invisible to investors. Over the past decade, rising trading-related expenses – including high broker algo commissions, exchange fees, and regulatory charges – have materially increased transaction costs. These hidden frictions have contributed to growing underperformance among active managers and higher tracking error for passive strategies.""Ingenuity’s AI-powered trading platform and smart execution algos are engineered to deliver superior performance and unlock substantial reductions in trading costs for investment managers," noted Pallav Chhaochhria, Co-founder and President.Ingenuity Trading is a FinTech company that enables institutional investors with a sophisticated trading platform powered by AI Agents and advanced algo strategies across asset classes.Visit https://ingenuity.trading/ to learn moreContact Information: info@ingenuity.trading

