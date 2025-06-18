Final Judgment Ordered in Murphy Nuisance Case

After prolonged and continuous criminal violations, drug overdoses, and community complaints, Murphy Police Chief Tim Lominac requested the services of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to assist with a civil nuisance abatement investigation regarding the property located at 61 W. Hollow Street, Murphy. As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Superior Court Judge Tessa Sellers signed a Consent Judgment and final order of abatement for this property.

This Judgment concluded a civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the Town of Murphy on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, and breaches of the peace. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

The terms of the Consent Judgment called for the property to be turned over to a responsible family member. The property will remain vacant, and all additional structures shall be removed within 90 days. The Judgment also forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance related activities on the property. Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the property will be arrested and criminally charged.

“The nuisance abatement law is a valuable tool that provides remedies for locations consistently associated with criminal activity and harm to communities,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “I’m grateful for our strong partnership with the Murphy Police Department and the citizens of this community.”