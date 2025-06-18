Sessions Announces Hearing to Examine U.S. Postal Service Operations from the Perspective of Key Stakeholders
WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “The Route Forward for the U.S. Postal Service: A View from Stakeholders.” The hearing will review United States Postal Service (USPS) operations with key stakeholders, focusing on the implementation of the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act and assessing the progress and impact of the Delivering for America Plan.
“For nearly 250 years, the United States Postal Service has delivered essential mail to businesses and households across the nation. Whether in rural communities or cities, all Americans depend on this vital institution, and we are committed to ensuring it continues to serve the public effectively. Thanks to bipartisan action, Congress has passed long-overdue reforms that addressed crippling financial burdens, saved the Postal Service billions, and protected critical services from future cuts. These reforms also increased accountability and transparency within the USPS. Our work is far from over, and this subcommittee will continue collaborating across the aisle to ensure the Postal Service thrives as a modern, efficient institution providing reliable service to every American,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.
WHAT: Hearing titled “The Route Forward for the U.S. Postal Service: A View from Stakeholders”
DATE: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
TIME: 2:00 PM EST
LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center
WITNESSES:
- Paul Steidler, Senior Fellow, Lexington Institute
- Jim Cochrane, CEO, Package Shippers Association
- Mike Plunkett, CEO and President, Association for Postal Commerce
- Thomas Schatz, President, Citizens Against Government Waste
- Elena Spatoulas Patel, Nonresident Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution
WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed online here.
