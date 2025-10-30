ICYMI: Comer Discusses Bombshell Biden Autopen Report on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) joined “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News to discuss his bombshell report titled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House.” The report details how President Joe Biden’s senior advisors, political aides, and personal physician colluded to deliberately hide his cognitive and physical decline from the American people. Chairman Comer emphasized that, as President Biden’s health declined, Biden White House staffers usurped presidential authority by executing decisions without the President’s awareness—including misusing the autopen and bypassing proper documentation of decision-making processes.

“It is astonishing. We are talking about thousands of pardons and dozens of executive orders. Especially during the last three months of the Biden Administration. That’s what the Oversight Committee focused on. Every key Biden staffer who we deposed had a different story on what the proper process was that they followed in using the autopen to sign a legal document. Their stories were inconsistent. Then we have emails from the Merrick Garland Department of Justice expressing concern to these same staffers about the excessive use of the Biden autopen and asked them point blank questions about what their approval process was,” said Chairman Comer.

“Laura, it is a fact that none of these staffers really saw Joe Biden. No one who authorized the autopen or gave the authorization to use the autopen rarely ever heard directly from Joe Biden. There are no notes. No chain of custody that would show that Joe Biden was involved in any meetings. These staffers confirmed that they would go weeks, months, and even years without communicating with Joe Biden. Some of them even pled the Fifth. This is a massive cover-up and what we determined is that every pardon and executive order should be null and void,” continued Chairman Comer.

Yesterday, Chairman Comer called on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to initiate a sweeping Department of Justice review of every executive action issued during the Biden presidency, with particular scrutiny of key aides—Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Annie Tomasini, and Anthony Bernal—who invoked the Fifth Amendment during the investigation. He also sent a letter to the District of Columbia Board of Medicine seeking its review of actions taken by Dr. O’Connor to determine any potential wrongdoing in his medical care of former president Joe Biden.

