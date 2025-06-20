Keyless2Go Welcomes New Certified Locksmith Installers Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless2Go , a leading provider of aftermarket car key remotes, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its Certified Locksmith Installer Network with the addition of new partners across multiple states. This latest wave of approvals strengthens Keyless2Go’s mission to make car key replacement more accessible, affordable, and community-driven.Newly Approved Installers Include:- Rescue Lock and Key – Concord, NC- Country Lock and Key LLC – Laurens, SC- Lock Medics LLC – Blackville, SC- Alpine Lock and Key Inc – Reno, NV- ABC Lock & Key Inc – Nashville, TN- Texas Lock – Lubbock, TX- Ugetkey – Yucaipa, CA- Indy Master Key – Independence, KS- Aardvark Affordable Lock – Glendale, AZ- A1 All Locksmith DMV – Frederick, MD- Able Lock Shop Inc. – New Hyde Park, NYThese certified locksmiths now offer Keyless2Go’s trusted vehicle remote solutions, giving drivers a reliable alternative to high dealership prices. Customers can visit www.keyless2go.com https://www.keyless2go.com ) to:- Confirm compatibility by entering their vehicle details- View transparent, upfront pricing- Locate a certified locksmith nearby- Prepay online with no hidden fees- Receive a new remote and a voucher for local cutting and programmingSupporting Local BusinessesEach new addition to the network represents a locally owned business empowered by Keyless2Go’s national platform, OE-grade remotes, and marketing support. This partnership helps independent locksmiths compete with larger chains while delivering exceptional service to their communities.About Keyless2GoWith over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is trusted by professional locksmiths across the U.S. The company is known for its FCC-registered consistency, batch-level quality control, and satisfaction guarantee. Keyless2Go is a division of Automotive Keys Group.Media Contact:Sean McAuliffeKeyless2Gomedia@keyless2go.com+1 800-430-8984

