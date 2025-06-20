Keyless2Go Welcomes New Certified Locksmith Installers Across the U.S.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyless2Go, a leading provider of aftermarket car key remotes, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its Certified Locksmith Installer Network with the addition of new partners across multiple states. This latest wave of approvals strengthens Keyless2Go’s mission to make car key replacement more accessible, affordable, and community-driven.
Newly Approved Installers Include:
- Rescue Lock and Key – Concord, NC
- Country Lock and Key LLC – Laurens, SC
- Lock Medics LLC – Blackville, SC
- Alpine Lock and Key Inc – Reno, NV
- ABC Lock & Key Inc – Nashville, TN
- Texas Lock – Lubbock, TX
- Ugetkey – Yucaipa, CA
- Indy Master Key – Independence, KS
- Aardvark Affordable Lock – Glendale, AZ
- A1 All Locksmith DMV – Frederick, MD
- Able Lock Shop Inc. – New Hyde Park, NY
These certified locksmiths now offer Keyless2Go’s trusted vehicle remote solutions, giving drivers a reliable alternative to high dealership prices. Customers can visit www.keyless2go.com (https://www.keyless2go.com) to:
- Confirm compatibility by entering their vehicle details
- View transparent, upfront pricing
- Locate a certified locksmith nearby
- Prepay online with no hidden fees
- Receive a new remote and a voucher for local cutting and programming
Supporting Local Businesses
Each new addition to the network represents a locally owned business empowered by Keyless2Go’s national platform, OE-grade remotes, and marketing support. This partnership helps independent locksmiths compete with larger chains while delivering exceptional service to their communities.
About Keyless2Go
With over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is trusted by professional locksmiths across the U.S. The company is known for its FCC-registered consistency, batch-level quality control, and satisfaction guarantee. Keyless2Go is a division of Automotive Keys Group.
Media Contact:
Sean McAuliffe
Keyless2Go
media@keyless2go.com
+1 800-430-8984
Sean McAuliffe
Newly Approved Installers Include:
- Rescue Lock and Key – Concord, NC
- Country Lock and Key LLC – Laurens, SC
- Lock Medics LLC – Blackville, SC
- Alpine Lock and Key Inc – Reno, NV
- ABC Lock & Key Inc – Nashville, TN
- Texas Lock – Lubbock, TX
- Ugetkey – Yucaipa, CA
- Indy Master Key – Independence, KS
- Aardvark Affordable Lock – Glendale, AZ
- A1 All Locksmith DMV – Frederick, MD
- Able Lock Shop Inc. – New Hyde Park, NY
These certified locksmiths now offer Keyless2Go’s trusted vehicle remote solutions, giving drivers a reliable alternative to high dealership prices. Customers can visit www.keyless2go.com (https://www.keyless2go.com) to:
- Confirm compatibility by entering their vehicle details
- View transparent, upfront pricing
- Locate a certified locksmith nearby
- Prepay online with no hidden fees
- Receive a new remote and a voucher for local cutting and programming
Supporting Local Businesses
Each new addition to the network represents a locally owned business empowered by Keyless2Go’s national platform, OE-grade remotes, and marketing support. This partnership helps independent locksmiths compete with larger chains while delivering exceptional service to their communities.
About Keyless2Go
With over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is trusted by professional locksmiths across the U.S. The company is known for its FCC-registered consistency, batch-level quality control, and satisfaction guarantee. Keyless2Go is a division of Automotive Keys Group.
Media Contact:
Sean McAuliffe
Keyless2Go
media@keyless2go.com
+1 800-430-8984
Sean McAuliffe
Keyless2Go.com
+1 800-430-8984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Keyless2go
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.