Water and Sanitation on Gert Sibande dams' level decline

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is calling on residents of Mpumalanga, particularly those in the Gert Sibande District, to use water wisely and sparingly, as dam levels continue to decline across the province.

According to the Department’s latest State of Reservoirs report issued earlier this week, indicates that the majority of listed dams in the Gert Sibande District have recorded drops in water levels. While the Morgenstond Dam showed a slight improvement from 100.1% to 100.2%, and Vygeboom Dam remained unchanged at 100.3%, other dams continued on a downward trend. Grootdraai Dam decreased from 100.8% to 100.6%, Nooitgedacht Dam dropped from 100.4% to 100.3%, Jericho Dam declined from 101.4% to 100.9%, Westoe Dam fell from 96.6% to 94.7%, and Heyshope Dam dropped from 100.5% to 100.4%.

The report further indicates a general decline in dam levels across Mpumalanga Province. The provincial average dropped from 99.7% to 99.5%. Water levels in the Limpopo-Olifants Water Management Area declined from 94.9% to 94.8%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu Water Management Area fell from 99.1% to 98.9%.

All three districts in Mpumalanga also recorded slight decreases. Ehlanzeni District dropped from 97.4% to 97.1%, Gert Sibande from 100.4% to 100.2%, and Nkangala from 100.8% to 100.7%.

Although most dams in the Gert Sibande District remain above 100% full, the Department of Water and Sanitation emphasises that South Africa is a water-scarce country and one of the thirty driest nations in the world. This reality makes water conservation a national priority. A sustainable water supply depends not only on natural resources but also on how responsibly citizens use the available water. It is also crucial to protect water infrastructure from vandalism and to safeguard water sources from pollution.

The Department urges all communities to act responsibly and take proactive steps to reduce water consumption. While current levels may seem adequate, the preservation of our water resources today is essential to ensure water security for future generations.

Enquiries:

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

#ServiceDeliveryZA