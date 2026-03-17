Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Technicians and trainers graduation ceremony

Programme Director

Honourable guests,

Esteemed dignitaries,

Representatives of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation,

Leadership of refrigeration and air-conditioning industry associations,

Representatives of training institutions,

Distinguished technicians and trainers,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a privilege to address you on this special occasion marking the successful completion of training of the refrigeration and air-conditioning servicing technicians and trainers. This graduation ceremony marks a significant national milestone. It reflects government’s continued investment in technical skills development as a cornerstone of environmental protection, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

The refrigeration and air-conditioning sector is of strategic importance to the South African economy. It supports food security, healthcare services, industrial productivity, and climate-controlled working environments across both public and private sectors. The Government of the Republic of South Africa through the Department, remains firmly committed to the effective implementation of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. This landmark multilateral environmental agreement regulates the production and consumption of controlled substances through legally binding measures.

The protection of the ozone layer remains a matter of national and global importance. Ozone-depleting substances increase exposure to harmful ultraviolet radiation, with measurable impacts on human health, agricultural productivity, and ecosystem integrity. Through sustained compliance with Montreal Protocol obligations, South Africa has achieved a marked reduction in the consumption of ozone-depleting substances used in refrigeration and air-conditioning applications.

We continue to manage the phase-out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in line with internationally agreed schedules and nationally approved control measures. I am confident that the 2026 reduction target of 97.5% of the baseline consumption will be achieved.

The adoption of the Kigali Amendment represents a significant strengthening of the Montreal Protocol. It introduces control measures for hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) which, while not ozone-depleting, are potent greenhouse gases with high global warming potential. HFCs are also widely used across domestic, commercial, and industrial cooling applications. Trained refrigeration and air-conditioning servicing technicians are a critical component of this national implementation framework. Your daily work has a direct influence on refrigerant consumption trends and emissions outcomes.

By preventing refrigerant losses, reducing unnecessary recharging, and improving system efficiency, technicians make a measurable contribution to achieving national HFC consumption targets.

Ladies and gentlemen

The Department acknowledges with appreciation the achievements of all six hundred (600) technicians and 35 trainers who have completed this training programme. The provision of specialised tools and equipment during the completion of the training, supports the application of best practice. I remind you that leak prevention and detection are essential in reducing and preventing emissions.

Looking ahead, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will expand training interventions to eight hundred (800) more technicians operating within the informal servicing sector. This will support standardisation of practices, improved compliance, and further reductions in HFC consumption.

Skills development in the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector contributes to inclusive economic growth, job creation, and a transition towards a low-emissions economy. These interventions further advance national development priorities, including decent work, poverty alleviation, quality education, and gender equality, with increased participation of women in the initiative.

The Department has developed a comprehensive Kigali Implementation Plan and it was recently approved for support at the last meeting of the Multilateral Fund Executive Committee. The plan will guide policy measures, technical assistance, and technology transition across the sector with emphasis to energy efficiency and environment friendly refrigerant alternatives.

To the graduates, let me remind you that the achievement of national Kigali Implementation Plan targets depends on effective implementation at your operational level, therefore, daily work undertaken by you as servicing technicians, is fundamental to the success of the Kigali Implementation Plan and overall objectives of the protocol.

I would like to thank the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, the Department of Higher Education and Training, the Department of Employment and Labour, South African Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Contractors Association, South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas, and all technical experts for their invaluable contributions to the success of our training programmes.

In conclusion, I congratulate all graduates on your achievements and urge you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, technical competence, and environmental stewardship. Through your work, South Africa will continue to reduce Ozone depleting refrigerants and global warming refrigerants to meet its Montreal Protocol, Kigali Amendment and national targets, and protect the environment for present and future generations.

I thank you.

Enquiries:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.go.za

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