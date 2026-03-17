Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya: National Union of Leather and Allied Workers National Congress

Programme Director,

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Mr Zuko Godlimpi,

President of NULAW Comrade Ronica Sewdayal, Leaders of organised labour,

Representatives from FEDUSA, FP&M SETA, SAFLEC, and the National Bargaining Council of the Leather Industry, Director of the CCMA, Advocate Cameron Morajane Distinguished delegates, comrades, and friends,

Allow me first to express my sincere appreciation for the invitation to address this historic gathering of the National Union of Leather and Allied Workers as you convene your 15th National Congress under the powerful theme “Celebrating 100 Years of Struggle and Service to the Working Class."

This theme is not merely ceremonial. It is deeply rooted in the lived experiences of workers, the sacrifices of organised labour, and the long and difficult journey that workers in South Africa have travelled to secure dignity, fairness, and justice in the workplace. A century of struggle represents generations of workers who organised, mobilised, negotiated, and often paid a heavy price so that today we can speak about workers' rights as a constitutional reality rather than a distant aspiration.

The history of organised labour in South Africa is inseparable from the broader struggle for democracy. Trade unions were not only platforms for collective bargaining but also powerful engines of social justice. They helped challenge racial exploitation, unsafe working conditions, wage inequality, and the systematic exclusion of black workers from economic opportunity.

The leather and footwear industry occupies an important place in South Africa's industrial landscape. It has historically provided employment to thousands of workers across our provinces and contributed meaningfully to local manufacturing and export potential. Yet, like many sectors of our economy, it has not been immune to the pressures of globalisation, technological change, and shifting trade patterns.

These developments require that we continuously adapt our strategies to protect jobs while ensuring that the sector remains competitive and sustainable.

Ladies and Gentlemen

Government recognises that the future of industries such as leather manufacturing depends on strong partnerships between government, organised labour, employers, and skills institutions. In this regard, the role of bodies such as the FP&M SETA, the National Bargaining Council of the Leather Industry, and sector organisations like SAFLEC is crucial.

As the Department of Employment and Labour, our mandate is clear, we must promote decent work, protect workers' rights, and create conditions that enable employment growth. This mandate is guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the labour legislation that emerged from the democratic dispensation.

Ladies and Gentlemen

Legislation alone cannot guarantee justice in the workplace. It is through institutions such as the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and sector bargaining councils that disputes are resolved, labour peace is maintained, and collective bargaining is strengthened.

Another important priority for the Department is the protection of vulnerable workers. Through our labour inspectorate, the Department continues to intensify workplace inspections and enforcement actions to ensure compliance with labour legislation and to safeguard the rights and safety of workers.

At the same time, South Africa faces the profound challenge of unemployment, particularly among the youth. The leather and manufacturing sectors have the potential to contribute significantly to job creation if supported by strong industrial policy, skills development, and investment.

Ladies and Gentlemen

The presence of leaders from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition reflects the importance of alignment between labour policy and industrial policy. Industrial development, localisation strategies, and skills development must therefore move hand in hand with labour protections.

The theme of this congress also invites us to reflect on the future of work. Across the world, technological change, automation, and new forms of employment are reshaping labour markets. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that the future of work is inclusive, fair, and centred on human dignity.

Skills development will therefore be critical. Workers must be empowered not only with traditional skills but also with new competencies that allow them to adapt to changing production systems.

A congress such as this is also an important democratic platform for reflection and renewal within the labour movement. It is a moment for workers to assess their progress, debate their challenges, and chart a path forward for the next phase of struggle.

Ladies and Gentlemen

Government remains committed to social dialogue as a cornerstone of our labour relations system. Through platforms such as NEDLAC we continue to engage with organised labour, employers, and civil society on policies that shape our labour market and economic future.

As we celebrate a century of struggle and service to the working class, we must renew our commitment to the values that have sustained the labour movement, solidarity, equality, dignity, and justice.

In closing, allow me to congratulate the leadership and membership of the National Union of Leather and Allied Workers for reaching this remarkable milestone of 100 years of service to workers.

May this 15th National Congress be a moment of reflection, renewal, and strategic vision for the future of workers in the leather and allied industries.

Ladies and Gentlemen

I wish you a successful congress and fruitful deliberations. I thank you.

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