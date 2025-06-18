Candela Matrix® Now Available at Delle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine: Pioneering the Future of Aesthetic Treatments

Dr. Tara Delle Chiaie, with the Candela devices

Delle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine is excited to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix®, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice.

It is a privilege to bring my patients a tool that aligns with our practice’s uncompromising standards.” — Dr. Tara Delle Chiaie

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Matrix® The Matrixsystem offers a new dimension of radiofrequency (RF) microneedling. This innovative machine is designed to address, sustain, and rejuvenate skin at every stage of aging, helping to maintain a youthful appearance as part of preventive care. It incorporates the latest Matrix Pro, Sublime™, and Sublative™ RF applicators, offering tailored treatments to meet individual patient needs. The Matrixsystem is designed to resurface skin, reduce wrinkles, enhance volume, and fortify skin structure.Uniquely, this groundbreaking system features impedance monitoring and Depth Intelligence™ technology, providing real-time feedback to ensure consistent, high-quality results for patients.By leveraging three modalities in a single device and working at up to 3 depths with a single insertion, this multi-application system is radiofrequency, intelligently redefined:MatrixPro Applicator – equipped with an array of the thinnest microneedles on the market that deliver short-pulse RF energy to the skin in a fractional manner. Treatment outcomes include new collagen creation and marked improvement in overall skin appearance and texture.MatrixSublime Applicator – designed to heat skin layers with a combination of infrared (IR) and bipolar radiofrequency (RF) energies to shorten aged collagen fibers and treat wrinkles for a smoother skin appearance. This needle-less and non-invasive treatment allows for clinically proven outcomes with minimal downtime.MatrixSublative RF Applicator – stimulates new collagen growth and resurfaces the skin by delivering bipolar RF energy to the skin in a needle-less, fractional manner via an array of multi-electrode pins. This treatment results in smoother skin and the reduction of facial wrinkles."While many skin tightening technologies on the market promise dramatic results, few are supported by real science—and even fewer prioritize patient safety. At Delle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine , I refuse to offer trends that compromise tissue integrity or leave patients with uneven, unpredictable outcomes. This new device delivers consistent, medically validated results without the inflammation, discomfort, or downtime seen in so many competitive systems," said Dr. Tara Delle Chiaie, DNP, clinical director and founder. "It is a privilege to bring my patients a tool that aligns with our practice’s uncompromising standards."Experience the MatrixDifferenceVisit Delle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine and discover the transformative power of Matrix. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Delle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine at https://surfacemedicalesthetics.com/ or call 603-783-1087.About Delle Chiaie Cosmetic MedicineDelle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine, founded and led by nationally recognized aesthetic expert Dr. Tara Delle Chiaie, is a leading medical spa dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through safe, advanced, and personalized care. Offering a wide array of services—from facial rejuvenation and skincare to body contouring, weight loss management, and concierge medicine—the practice blends medical precision with a deep understanding of beauty’s transformative power.With over 20 years of clinical experience and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice, Dr. Delle Chiaie brings unmatched knowledge, skill, and compassion to every treatment. Her proprietary methods and commitment to innovation have earned her recognition as a thought leader in the field, as well as a coveted role as a national trainer for Allergan. She is also the founder and principal instructor of DCCM™ Academy, a nationally respected institution shaping the next generation of safe, skilled, and ethical aesthetic injectors.At the heart of Delle Chiaie Cosmetic Medicine is a philosophy that beauty is deeply personal and empowering. Every patient receives individualized care tailored to their unique goals, backed by evidence-based practices and the highest safety standards. With her signature blend of artistry and science, Dr. Delle Chiaie continues to redefine the landscape of aesthetic medicine—transforming not only appearances but lives.

