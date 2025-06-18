Strengthening Capacities for the Pacific Settlement of Disputes

Charles Osei-Mensah served as Minister Plenipotentiary, Counter-Terrorism at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations when he applied to the Programme:

My decision to participate in the UNITAR Fellowship Programme in Peacemaking and Preventive Diplomacy was motivated by both my professional background and my aspirations to contribute to global peace efforts. With a solid foundation in counterterrorism, I have developed valuable insights into the complexities of security threats, conflict prevention, and fostering cooperation among various actors. I recognized that participating in this programme would present an unparalleled opportunity to deepen my understanding of peacemaking and preventive diplomacy.

In the 2024 Fellowship Programme - the 31st edition - thirty-nine senior and mid-level female and male Fellows from around the world took part in Norway, including three Ambassadors from Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Fifty-one per cent of Fellows were women from peace missions, UN Headquarters, Departments and field offices, regional organizations (African Union, League of Arab States, OSCE) and from Ministries of Foreign Affairs around the world. Male Fellows took part from regional organizations (the Commonwealth, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OSCE) from UN Headquarters and peace and field missions, from the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, from the Peacebuilding Support Office, OCHA, OHCHR and UNHCR including the Regional Directors in Africa, and from Ministries of Foreign Affairs around the world.