Intrinio expands global ETF data suite, bringing institutional-grade coverage to fintechs & financial institutions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrinio, a leading financial data provider on a mission to make market intelligence more affordable and accessible, today announced the launch of its expanded Global ETF Data Suite , offering unmatched coverage of more than 19,000 ETFs worldwide—now available via Intrinio’s modern, developer-friendly platform.This launch further strengthens Intrinio’s commitment to democratizing high-quality financial data and equipping both fintech innovators and institutional investors with the powerful tools they need to build, scale, and optimize data-driven strategies."Our goal has always been to remove the friction, bureaucracy, and bloat that makes accessing financial data so difficult," said Rachel Carpenter, CEO of Intrinio. "With the addition of comprehensive global ETF coverage, we’re putting another powerful dataset directly into the hands of the people building the future of investing—from agile fintech teams to sophisticated investment platforms."Unmatched global ETF coverageIntrinio’s new ETF offering, powered by longtime partner CFRA, includes:19,000+ ETFs across 98% of global markets, including U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin AmericaComplete U.S. ETF holdings, with anchored historical data and strategy-level transparencyDaily fund flows, performance metrics, and trading data, all standardized for easy useClassification across 300+ granular ETF categories, driven by over 100 unique factors and themesThis expansion ensures that Intrinio clients—from asset managers and analysts to next-gen investment apps—have direct access to the most actionable ETF data available on the market.A data suite built for scale and speedThe Global ETF Data Suite is available via Intrinio’s modern delivery methods, including:Realtime and historical data APIsBulk downloads via CSV and S3Direct integrations into tools like Snowflake and Python environments"We’re proud to continue our strong relationship with CFRA to bring this powerful data to a wider audience," said Carpenter. "It’s part of our broader mission to level the playing field—helping our clients innovate faster, grow smarter, and gain the global insights they need to compete."For innovators, by innovatorsThe Global ETF Data Suite complements Intrinio’s growing portfolio of institutional-grade datasets, including:U.S. fundamentalsReal-time and historical stock pricesOptions market dataNews & corporate actionsAnd moreAs the ETF market rapidly expands—surpassing $14.9 trillion in assets globally—this new coverage ensures Intrinio users can stay ahead of trends, benchmark intelligently, and dive deep into global exposure analytics.About IntrinioIntrinio is a modern financial data platform that powers fintech innovation and investment platforms around the world. With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and scalability, Intrinio delivers high-quality data via streamlined APIs, integrations, and tools that make working with financial data fast and flexible. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.intrinio.com

