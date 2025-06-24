Railspire raises an additional $4.6 million USD

Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Railspire, a company that retrofits customer locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced raising an additional $4.6 million of funding. This new investment tops-off and closes Railspire’s fourth funding round, announced in August of last year, at a total of $12.5 million USD. Most investors in this round were current or former railroad industry executives, a testament to the confidence in Railspire’s business from individuals who possess an exceptional understanding of rail industry dynamics.Railspire has raised more than $24 million USD since its founding in September of 2020. For more information and other Railspire news, visit www.railspire.com ###About Railspire: Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving. The company was founded in 2020 by three railroading experts, two of whom are the world’s preeminent autonomous rail technologists. Railspire’s autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with better safety, efficiency and productivity. For more information, visit www.railspire.com

