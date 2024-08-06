Submit Release
Railspire announces Advisory Board members

Railspire logo

Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence software for autonomous driving

William A. Furman

John Worries

Railspire appoints Mr. William A. Furman and Mr. John Wories to its Advisory Board

The unparalleled rail industry expertise of Bill and John will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and deliver automation solutions to the rail transportation sector.”
— Lester Hightower, Board Chairman of Railspire
DALLAS, TX, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railspire, a company that retrofits locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced the appointment of two renowned rail industry leaders to its Advisory Board: William A. Furman, former Chief Executive Officer of The Greenbrier Companies, and John Wories, former President of Amsted Rail.

"We are honored to welcome Bill and John to our Advisory Board," said Lester Hightower, Board Chairman of Railspire. "Their unparalleled expertise and deep understanding of the rail industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and deliver automation solutions to the rail transportation sector.”

William A. Furman brings over five decades of leadership experience in the rail industry. Bill is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenbrier Companies, a leading manufacturer, lessor, and servicer of railcars, which generates over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 15,000 people across multiple countries.

John Wories is a respected industry veteran with a distinguished career in the rail sector. As the former President of Amsted Rail, a diversified manufacturer of railcar-related components with a global footprint that spans six continents and employs over 9,000 people, he played a pivotal role in driving innovation and operational excellence.

"I am excited to join Railspire's Advisory Board” said William A. Furman. "Railspire's proprietary technology and deep rail industry experience positions it as a true industry leader, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive further innovation."

"Railspire's commitment to advancing safe and efficient rail operations aligns perfectly with the needs of the industry," added John Wories. "I am thrilled to be part of this journey and to help shape the future of operational automation in rail transportation."

About Railspire
Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving. The company was founded in 2020 by three railroading experts, two of whom are the world’s preeminent autonomous rail technologists. Railspire’s autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with better safety, efficiency, and productivity. For more information, visit www.railspire.com.

