Tackling hate speech in the digital age: Stronger Action Needed

SARAJEVO, 18 June 2025 - Hate speech is not new, but, fueled by the anonymity and viral nature of digital platforms, it now travels faster and further. These new arenas for hate speech carry the potential for more devastating consequences – accelerating discrimination, creating hostile environments or inciting violence, including hate crimes. As we mark the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, we cannot ignore the real risks of our digital and internet age, including the growing incidence and impact of online hate speech and the escalating dangers of posed by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

These risks are particularly relevant in the context of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where hate speech has long prevented healing and exacerbated the wounds of a painful past, at the same time jeopardizing efforts to look towards a common brighter future.

One of the most widespread and troubling forms of hate speech in the country is the denial, justification and relativization of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed during the 1992–1995 conflict as well as the glorification of war criminals. Such narratives are perpetuated — sometimes by high-profile public figures and politicians — for political gain and with impunity. Murals and offensive graffiti that publicly glorify war criminals are not just painful and haunting reminders for victims; they also contribute to politically motivated historical revisionism by reflecting a deliberate manipulation of history to justify harmful ideologies and obstruct reconciliation.

Hate speech reflects our biases, for example, infused with gendered components such as such as discrediting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence or minimizing the distinct impact of war crimes of on the respective genders. Gendered hate speech undermines international justice, retraumatizes survivors and dehumanizes victims by aggravating suffering or erasing their experiences.

Hate speech also disproportionately targets marginalized communities, such as ethnic minorities, migrants and persons with disabilities, as well as women and girls, including those from these communities. This further amplifies fear and compounds structural inequalities and social exclusion. Children are especially vulnerable to online hate speech, with such exposure potentially permanently negatively impacting their well-being and development.

The anonymity and impersonal nature of online spaces often embolden the authors of hate speech, social media posts, videos or AI-generated images can be created and disseminated in seconds, reaching thousands—sometimes millions—without accountability.

No single organization or institution can tackle this issue alone. Eradicating hate speech demands joint action, bringing together governments, civil society, the media and tech platforms. Media and tech companies, who may profit from emotive and shocking content, must be aware of the particular responsibilities they have. Political actors and institutions at all levels must also act—decisively and consistently.

Critically, civil society, including grassroots organizations, human rights defenders, and environmental advocates, must be enabled and protected in fulfilling their vital role in raising awareness, providing support to survivors, and advocating for safer digital and public spaces. Countering hate speech must prioritize support for survivors, including access to justice through free legal aid, psychosocial services, and safe reporting mechanisms. We must also remember that protecting the most vulnerable requires active resistance to all forms of hate.

We — the United Nations, the European Union, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Council of Europe Office in Sarajevo — remain committed to working together and supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina towards stronger regulation against hate speech, greater accountability, and ethical and responsible public discourse, notwithstanding the right to freedom of opinion and expression in line with international standards.

We urge those in positions of responsibility, whether in politics, the media or other roles of influence, as well as citizens, to take a stand against hate speech and challenge hateful narratives in everyday life. Together, through courage and commitment, we can combat all forms of hate speech and ensure that dignity and respect remain the foundations of our both our democratic and digital societies.

The Op-ed is published as part of the joint project “Možemo bolje”, funded by the European Union's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments under the Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument - jointly implemented by the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Council of Europe Office in Sarajevo.