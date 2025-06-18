Spring Chinook Salmon Fishery Update: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Return Fisheries - 06/17/2025

Harvest Shares The projected spring Chinook Salmon harvest shares for June, 17, 2025 are shown in the table below. The Clearwater River return’s harvest share is projected to be 5,027 adult fish; the Rapid River return is projected to have a harvest share of 1,572 adult fish; and the Hells Canyon fishery is projected to have a harvest share of 619 fish.

