Filipina Singer Eylsia Acquires Real Boxer Brand, Expanding Her Fashion Empire

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Real Boxer Real Boxer Lifestyle Brand Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM and Nicolas of Palm Beach

The Filipino community has already embraced their rising star, and we are excited to see the impact this will have on our global reach.” — Lisa Pamintuan, President Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia, the talented Filipina singer and entrepreneur, has made headlines once again by acquiring the Real Boxer brand, a move that adds a fresh dimension to her growing portfolio of consumer products. This acquisition follows her recent takeover of the luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, signaling an exciting phase in her business journey.

“I love Nicolas of Palm Beach and its high quality, but I need a trendy, lower-priced brand that can be sold to my fan base,” said Eylsia, who is passionate about making fashion accessible to everyone. “I was young when Real Boxer was the multimillion-dollar house brand of Wards. Now, with the rise of boxing and MMA as global phenomena, I'm excited to revive its legacy.”

Lisa Pamintuan, the president of Nicolas of Palm Beach, will also take the helm at Real Boxer. “The combination of luxury, sports, and entertainment is a perfect fit! People are looking for quality but also need hotter fashions at lower prices,” Pamintuan stated. “This expansion will help us reach the general public and overseas markets. One of our many trademarks is Real Boxer—because every day is a fight. This resonates with our current global situation more than ever.”

With plans to expand Real Boxer’s distribution worldwide, this acquisition marks a significant step for Eylsia and her team. The brand, currently available in limited markets, is poised for growth alongside other potential acquisitions in cosmetics and innovative consumer products.

“The persona of Eylsia as an athlete, songwriter, singer, innovator, and businesswoman will create a major international conglomerate for our companies,” Pamintuan added. “The Filipino community has already embraced their rising star, and we are excited to see the impact this will have on our global reach.”

------------

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

For more information on Eylsia and her brands, please visit www.nicolasofpalmbeach.com and www.thepalmbeachoutlet.com



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.