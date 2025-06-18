Attorney General Hilgers Sends Cease and Desist Letters to 82 Lincoln Stores Selling THC-Containing Products

Lincoln--Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced his office’s expansion of its fight against illegal or unlawful synthetic THC by issuing cease & desist letters relating to 82 retail locations and franchised stores in Lincoln, Nebraska, that are selling illegal or unlawful THC-containing products. To date, the Attorney General’s Office has sent cease & desist letters to 204 stores alleging violations of the Consumer Protection Act (Unfairness), Consumer Protection Act (Deception), Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Nebraska Pure Food Act.

In 2025, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office investigators made purchases of products from stores owned by 39 different companies. Each store investigated had at least one product marketed as hemp, which actually had a delta-9 concentration over the legal limit, making it marijuana. Over ninety percent of products had labels that incorrectly identified the contents.

The letters issued to the Lincoln stores communicate that many of the THC-containing products their company sells misrepresent the concentrations and types of THC contained within those products. This lack of proper labeling means that the stores are engaging in deceptive, unfair, and unsafe trade practices, and also engaging in the sale of controlled substances. Many of the stores have tobacco licenses and also sell synthetically produced THC-containing products, which may put their tobacco licenses at risk.

The Attorney General’s Office is sending formal letters to each of the stores, requesting they immediately cease all sales of THC-containing products to Nebraska Consumers to avoid litigation. The Attorney General’s Office is demanding that each store return a signed document indicating their Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. If they do not return a signed settlement, then the office will initiate litigation.

“Our office’s testing showed that nearly every one of these products were mislabeled. This industry has shown itself to be completely irresponsible. It operates without regard to the health or safety of Nebraskans by selling these poisonous and mislabeled products into the Capital City,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.