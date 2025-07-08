Nicole Obarzanek Redefines Dance - Pop With Release of 'Into Another World' and 'Toxic' Music Videos

Nicole Obarzanek - "Into Another World" Nicole Obarzanek Nicole Obarzanek "Toxic" music video Nicole Obarzanek Nicole Obarzanek, "Toxic" - cover art

Nicole Obarzanek Redefines Dance - Pop Genres With Two Sensational New Music Video Releases - “Into Another World” and “Toxic”

Nicole’s ability to convey raw emotion while commanding the stage is extraordinary” — Sahaj Ticotin, Los Angeles-based music producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Obarzanek, the 14-year-old multi-talented prodigy from Dubai, is setting the global music scene ablaze with the release of two electrifying music videos for her singles “Into Another World” and “Toxic.” Born in Poland in 2010, and now a rising star in the UAE, Nicole’s dynamic performances as a singer, dancer, actor, and model are showcased in these visually stunning videos, now streaming across YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and Anghami.

“Into Another World,” produced by acclaimed Los Angeles-based producer Sahaj Ticotin, blends contemporary dance rhythms with orchestral elements, reflecting Nicole’s rich musical heritage. The video, filmed across Dubai and Los Angeles at SoundStruck Studios and FIVE Hotel Music Studio, incorporates cutting-edge AI technology and futuristic visuals, elevating her artistry to new heights. “Nicole’s ability to convey raw emotion while commanding the stage is extraordinary,” says Sahaj Ticotin. “These videos carve out her mark as a visionary artist.”

“Toxic,” a powerful dance pop anthem released via LA Music Records, delivers a raw, emotional narrative about overcoming toxic relationships, with captivating choreography and intense vocals that resonate deeply with audiences of all ages. “Nicole is a rare talent who brings passion and precision to every performance,” says Alina Liwo, founder of ALITI Productions & Talent Agency, who has been instrumental in guiding Nicole’s stage presence, singing, modeling, and acting. “Her dedication to her craft at such a young age is truly inspiring, and these new releases are a testament to her boundless potential.

Despite her demanding schedule as a full-time student, Nicole commits over 15 hours weekly to honing her skills under the mentorship of Dubai’s finest industry coaches. She trains in classical music and violin with Mariana Lutsiv and collaborates with internationally acclaimed music producer Robert M. to craft her signature sound. Nicole’s dedication and drive are evident in every frame as well as her performances at the WATERBOMB 2024 Dubai Festival, where she debuted four original songs before 30,000 fans, and at elite venues like the Palazzo Versace Dubai, and Burj Khalifa’s Armani Hotel, which have solidified her reputation.

Nicole’s star power extends beyond music, with appearances in renowned publications such as GLAMOUR, Wizaz, Polki.pl, and GOLDEN WINGS Luxury Magazine. Her poise, talent, and relentless work ethic have made her a sought-after figure in both the entertainment and fashion industries. Nicole’s rise is backed by LA Music Records, and a team of industry veterans, including producer Robert M. and Grammy-winner RedOne. With her debut album slated for release in Q4 2025, featuring collaborations with both American and Emirati artists, these music videos signal Nicole’s unstoppable ascent within the industry.

Fans and media are invited to follow Nicole's journey as she continues to redefine what it means to be a young performer in today’s global spotlight. Stay up on the latest music and news on Instagram (@nicole.obarzanek) and TikTok (@nicoleobarzanek.official).

Nicole Obarzanek - Into Another World (Official Music Video)

