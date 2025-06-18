Palmer’s Market Debuts Gourmet Picnic Bags: A Delicious Family Story from Coastal Connecticut

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmer’s Market, a beloved fifth-generation, family-owned culinary staple nestled in the charming coastal town of Darien, Connecticut, since 1921, is inviting visitors and locals alike to experience its newest creation: Gourmet Picnic Bags. These thoughtfully crafted meals are ready-made for easy outdoor entertaining, blending convenience with the timeless elegance Palmer's is known for.

Born from a casual dinner-table brainstorm between siblings Megan Palmer, CEO and chef-founder of Palmer’s Catering & Events, and Travis Palmer, founder of luxury boating lifestyle brand Chunky Walrus, these Picnic Bags epitomize relaxed, coastal living combined with gourmet sophistication.

Available in four delicious varieties, each Gourmet Picnic Bag includes expertly prepared dishes, elegantly portioned, complete with stylish disposable palm plates and cutlery:

● The Mediterranean Escape Bag: Featuring grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken skewers, vibrant salads, house-made hummus, fresh pita, and a delightful dessert.
● The Coastal Catch Bag: Classic New England favorites like lobster rolls, shrimp, spicy crab dip, pesto pasta salad, caprese salad, and fresh lemon bars.
● The Artisan Sandwich Bag: Handcrafted sandwiches, Palmer’s specialty chips & truffle parmesan dip, refreshing fruit salad, and triple chocolate brownies.
● The Sunset Grazing Bag: A beautifully curated selection of cheeses, charcuterie, antipasto, and delectable snacks, perfect for leisurely evenings.

“We created these bags to make summer gatherings simple yet special,” says Megan Palmer. “It's about savoring those effortless moments with friends and family, inspired by our own family traditions.”

Gourmet Picnic Bags can be conveniently ordered online at www.palmersdarien.com/order-gmtg with 48 hours’ notice. Whether exploring the scenic Connecticut shoreline or enjoying local coastal charm, Palmer’s Market remains a must-visit destination, blending rich family heritage and exceptional culinary craft.

