V20 Group Acquires Industrial Property In Stamford, CT

We are excited to grow our industrial portfolio in Stamford, CT, as demand for industrial space continues to rise in the area.”
— Joe Vaccaro
DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V20 Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of a strategically located industrial-zoned property at 120 Hamilton in Stamford, Connecticut. This acquisition represents a significant expansion of V20 Group's industrial presence in Stamford.

Joe Vaccaro, President and Partner of V20 Group, commented, "We are excited to grow our industrial portfolio in Stamford, CT, as demand for industrial space continues to rise in the area. Our success with the West Avenue industrial park has been tremendous, and we are eager to seize this new opportunity in Stamford."

Previously, the property was home to WWE, who utilized the site as their film studio. The property spans nearly 7 acres and is ideally situated less than a mile from I-95.

V20 Group plans to develop a new high-bay warehouse and reintroduce the property to the market. The site will continue to be used for industrial purposes, and V20 Group is actively exploring leasing opportunities while working closely with potential tenants.

About V20 Group
V20 Group is known for its strategic investments, developing commercial real estate properties and unlocking value while bringing the properties to their highest and best uses. V20 Group’s portfolio includes industrial properties, mixed-use properties, and offices and continues to expand into the retail sector.

For more information about this acquisition or to inquire about leasing opportunities, please contact: joev@v20group.com

