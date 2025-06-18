Blackstone Valley Prep’s Electric School Buses Drive Students to a Healthier Future with 100K Milestone

Blackstone Valley Prep electric school buses and chargers

CUMBERLAND, RI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackstone Valley Prep (BVP) recently celebrated an electrifying milestone – its fleet of electric school buses surpassed 100,000 miles traveled since hitting the roads last winter. Since its introduction to the community, the new fleet of 24 electric vehicles (EV) has been met with revere and praise for their quiet nature and most importantly, the beneficial impact on the futures of their students and community.In this major milestone for sustainable student transportation, the 100,000 miles Blackstone Valley Prep’s EV fleet has traveled is a distance that marks more than just mileage. The electric buses have prevented approximately 157,198 kgs of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere thus far, which is equivalent to taking around 33 passenger vehicles off the road for an entire year, based on conversion factors from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) . As illustrated by the statistics above, it is clear that these EV school buses are creating a healthier and more sustainable future where every mile driven helps reduce harmful emissions and promotes cleaner air in their communities.Beth Dowd, Director of Operations at Blackstone Valley Prep shared, “We're so proud to have surpassed 100,000 miles already in the handful of months we've been running our electric fleet! We are deeply committed to the well-being of all of our scholars and our entire community, and these numbers are showing us that this effort will make a significant impact over time.”“Congratulations to BVP for reaching this incredibly impactful milestone. This 100K mile achievement is a testament to the real-world impact electric school buses are having on the environment and the communities they serve,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet & Procurement, Durham School Services. “It is crucial that we recognize these EV milestones and share progress updates and data, which can then be used to support and advocate for state and federal EV funding assistance programs. BVP’s milestone is just one of many more to come, and we hope you’ll join and support us as we continue to advocate for healthier, greener futures for our students and communities.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

