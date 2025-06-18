NOW HIRING! Intelligence Analyst, Special Agent Criminal Investigator, and Interim CJIS Support Specialist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions: INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Criminal Intelligence Unit Domestic Violence Registry TBI Headquarters Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Responsible for providing analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the eight designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, Domestic Violence Registry, Silver Alert, and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Collects data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite, including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience as an Intelligence Analyst at TBI can be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,517 – $6,758

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 68615. This position will remain posted from June 18, 2025, to June 24, 2025, for five (5) business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 Digital Forensics Squad Madison County 1 Vacancy Job Duties: TBI Agents assigned to the Digital Forensics Squad support all TBI Divisions, State, Federal, and Local law enforcement agencies by conducting cutting edge Digital Forensics examinations of computers, cell phones and other types of digital devices, as well as audio and video enhancement and processing of infotainment systems. These investigations range from homicides, drug trafficking, public corruption, sex crimes, and Cybercrime amongst others. Agents in this squad receive best-in-class training involving next generation software tools for the extraction and examination of evidence located in digital devices. Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree. Preferred Qualifications: 15 Hours of Collegiate level computer related training OR at least three years’ work experience in an Information Technology or Information Security role. Experience with networks, operating systems, software development, systems administration, or application logs. Experience with cell phone toll records analysis. Additionally, possession of an advanced IT related certification or training is preferred (e.g., CompTIA A+, Net+, Security+, CEH, GSEC, SANS training, CISSP, etc.). Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915 Pay Incentives Above the Minimum 5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience. For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov. To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). The following positions will be posted on June 18 – June 24, 2025, for five business days. Apply on job opening 68629. INTERIM CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST 1 Criminal Investigation Division Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Grant TBI Headquarters Davidson County This is a temporary position not to exceed one (1) year

Job Duties: Leads an evolving statewide census focused on verifying criminal histories by using CJIS databases National Crime Information Center (NCIC)), Flex-Check, and Computerized Criminal History (CCH). Reviews Tennessee criminal history record information, diversion, fingerprint arrest information, and expungement orders to ensure completeness and accuracy of criminal justice information (CJI). Generates data requests. Compiles criminal justice information metrics for SAKI grant reports. As a project representative housed within the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), builds and maintains strong communication and collaborative relationships with the CJIS Division. Communicates with law enforcement agencies, clerk offices, and presents trends and challenges to a statewide multi-disciplinary workgroup. Exhibits advanced skills and working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, SharePoint, Power BI, and access databases.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 68613. This position will remain posted from June 18, 2025, to July 1, 2025, for ten (10) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.