TBI Agents Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Marion County

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening in Marion County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 8:45 PM, the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a homicide at a residence off Dandy Road on Signal Mountain. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified a suspect, Johnny Michael Queen (DOB 02/15/1984). Investigators made contact with Queen via telephone, and he refused to surrender to law enforcement. With the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, investigators were able to locate Queen off Big Fork Road on Signal Mountain. Law enforcement made contact with Queen and attempted negotiations for his surrender, during which time he brandished a firearm, pointing it at officers, who then fired their service weapons striking him. Queen was pronounced deceased at the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration.

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###